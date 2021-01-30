Oil & Gas Pumps Industry-Global Market Research Report 2020

Get Free Sample Study Papers @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1669661

The Oil & Gas Pumps Market is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 6.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. This report spread across 230 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 191 Tables and 56 figures are now available in this research.

Submersible pumps, as the name implies, can be submersed within a tank, well, or other containers. These pumps are designed to be suitable for immersion. Submersible pumps find applications in oil production and in supplying water for agriculture and industry. The type most widely used in the Soviet Union is the submersible centrifugal pump with electric drive for oil production and vertical pumping of water.

Centrifugal pumps are used in the upstream segment as part of tri-phase or multi-phase pumping applications. Various types of centrifugal pumps are used in a wide variety of applications, for example, electrical submersible pumps are used as a water and oil separator, in which water can be reinjected into a reservoir without lifting it to the ground surface.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 60%, Tier 2- 25%, and Tier 3-15%

By Designation: C-Level- 35%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 40%

By Region: Asia Pacific- 30%,North America- 20%,Europe- 25%,Middle East & Africa – 15%, andSouthAmerica-10%

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the oil & gas pumps market, by type,pump type, application,and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

