Latest RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Industry-Global Market Research Report 2020

The RNA analysis/transcriptomics market is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2025 from USD 4.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. This report spread across 196 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 103 Tables and 38 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

Illumina Inc. (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Fluidigm Corporation (US)

Eurofins Scientific (Germany)

Sequentia Biotech SL (Spain)

Acobiom (France)

GenXPro GmbH (Germany)

CD Genomics (US)

Promega Corporation (US)

Lexogen GmbH (Austria)

Cenix BioScience GmbH (Germany)

Takara Holdings Inc. (Japan)

bioMérieux SA (France)

LC Sciences LLC (US)

Based on product & service, the RNA analysis/Transcriptomics market is segmented into reagents/consumables, instruments, software, and services. The reagents/consumables segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The increasing demand for high-quality reagents and the repeated use of media and reagents in transcriptome studies.

Based on technology, the RNA analysis/transcriptomics market is segmented into micro arrays, PCR, sequencing technologies (Sanger sequencing and NGS technologies), and RNAi (gene silencing). The sequencing technologies segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. RNA sequencing allows direct access to sequences of mRNA and is an equitable technology, which makes it more suitable for target identification and drug discovery applications.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–5%, and Tier 3–20%

By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%

By Region – North America–45%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America- 3%, Middle East and Africa–2%

Competitive Landscape of RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis

3 Company Evaluation Matrix

3.1 Stars

3.2 Emerging Leaders

3.3 Pervasive

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Situation And Trends

4.1 Product Launches

4.2 Expansions

4.3 Acquisitions

4.4 Other Strategies

Reason to access this report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global RNA analysis/transcriptomics market. The report analyzes this market by product, technology, application, and end user

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global RNA analysis/transcriptomics market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, technology, application, and end user

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global RNA analysis/transcriptomics market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global RNA analysis/transcriptomics market.

