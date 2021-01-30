Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

The global leukemia therapeutics anticipated to have held a market value of USD 10.7 billion in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Leukemia is blood cancer which most commonly in adults and children. Acute lymphocytic leukemia, acute myelogenous leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, chronic myelogenous leukemia are the major types of the leukemia. leukemia therapeutics such as chemotherapy, biological therapy, targeted therapy, radiation therapy, and stem cell transplant are used in treating the leukemia.

Availability of innovative therapies for leukemia, increasing number of cases of leukemia, strong developing pipeline and targeted drug delivery, and increasing older population are expected to drive the growth of market. According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada, in 2016 estimated 22,510 were suffer with leukemia in Canada and 5,900 new cases of leukemia founded in same year. On other hand, high cost required for the development of new therapeutics can restrain the market growth over the assessment period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global leukemia therapeutics market owing to the presence of well-established players, Availability of innovative therapies for leukemia, increasing number of cases of leukemia, strong developing pipeline and targeted drug delivery, and increasing older population. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global leukemia therapeutics market due to increasing number of cases of leukemia. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing leukemia therapeutics market owing to the availability of innovative therapies for leukemia and increasing number of cases of leukemia. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to account for the least market share in the global leukemia therapeutics market.

Segmentation

The global leukemia therapeutics market has been segmented into type, applications, and region.

Based on type, leukemia therapeutics market is segmented into chemotherapy, biological therapy, targeted therapy, radiation therapy, and stem cell transplant. The chemotherapy segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017. Chemotherapy segment further sub segmented into alkylating agents, antimetabolites, antitumor antibiotics, and others.

Based on applications, leukemia therapeutics market is segmented into acute lymphocytic leukemia, acute myelogenous leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, chronic myelogenous leukemia, and others. The acute lymphocytic leukemia segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global leukemia therapeutics market are Eisai Co., Ltd (Japan), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Sanofi S.A. (France), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), Amgen Inc (US), and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Japan).

