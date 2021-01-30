Global Kidney Function Test Market Research Report 2020

The Global Kidney Function Test Market Is Expected to Reach an Approximate CAGR of 5.7% During the Forecast Period. Kidney Function Tests Are Carried Out to Evaluate the Functioning of Kidneys.

Market Synopsis

Kidney function tests are used to check the excretory function of the kidneys. These tests include blood tests, urine tests and, imaging tests. Kidney function tests are carried out when a patient suffers from Acute Renal Failure (ARF), Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), renal vein thrombosis, renal hypertension, renal infections, renal stones, renal masses, and renal transplant. Chronic kidney diseases are mainly caused due to diabetes, high blood pressure, certain drugs, and cancer.

Also Read: https://teletype.in/@rahulkumar/editor/2MfkSnOdH

The kidney function test market is dominated by the Americas due to the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases. According to the National Kidney Foundation 2017, 1 in 3 American adults suffer from kidney disease.

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of diabetes contributes to the growth of the market. According to the National Diabetes Statistics Report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2017), around 30.3 million people in the U.S. have diabetes. It also mentions that 87.5 % of the diabetic population is obese. Such high incidence rate of diabetic population in the U.S. drives the market growth in this region.

Also Read: https://topsitenet.com/article/785878-kidney-function-test-market-insights-solutions-and-services/

Key Players

Some of the key players for the global kidney function test market are

Urit Medical

Sysmex Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Randox Laboratories

Opti Medical

Nova Biomedical

Beckman Coulter

ARKRAY Inc.

Acon Laboratories

Abbott

77 Elektronika

Medical Care (Germany)

Baxter (U.S.)

Boston Scientific (U.S.)

and others.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-automotive-secondary-wiring-harness-market-can-attain-11-cagr-during-the-forecast-period-2021-key-findings-covid—19-impact-analysis-business-trends-industry-segments-regional-study-emerging-technologies-and-future-prospects-2023-2021-01-25

Other factors such as the increasing trend of cigarette smoking, alcohol consumption, growing geriatric population and rising obesity within this region drive the market growth in the U.S. According to the CDC 2016, 93.3 million people in the U.S. are obese. Such growing prevalence of obesity, diabetes and kidney diseases in the U.S. provides favorable backgrounds for the market to grow.

Segmentation

The global kidney function test market is segmented on the basis of tests, product, and end-user. The kidney function test market, by tests categorized into blood tests, imaging tests, urine tests balloons, and kidney biopsy. The blood tests category includes serum creatinine, Glomerular Filtration Rate (GFR), and Blood Urea Nitrogen (BUN). The imaging tests segment includes ultrasound and CT scan. The urine tests category includes urinalysis, urine protein, microalbuminuria, and creatinine clearance. The product segment is segmented into dipsticks, disposables, and reagents. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, academic research laboratories, and others.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/vinyl-flooring-market-2021-industry-size-share-growth-factors-top-leading-manufacturers-development-scenario-future-opportunities-and-forecast-research-2021-01-20

Regional Analysis

The Americas is expected to dominate the kidney function test market during the forecast period. The rise in the occurrence of chronic kidney diseases drives the market in this region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2017), 30 million Americans are affected by Chronic Kidney Disease. It is also mentioned that CKD is more prevalent in women than in men. This influences the market growth during the forecast period.

Europe (U.K., Belgium, France, and the Netherlands) is second in the market owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and growing healthcare expenditure. According to the World Health Organization 2015, 60 million people in Europe are affected by diabetes. High prevalence of diabetes drives the market growth in this region.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/enema-bags-market-size-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-by-102-by-2023-2021-01-18

Asia Pacific is expected to observe growth in the global kidney function test market owing to increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising geriatric population, high blood pressure, and change to an unhealthy lifestyle. High blood pressure damages the blood vessels of the kidney which eventually leads to improper functioning of the kidney. According to the Blood Pressure Association in 2015, large patient pool with high blood pressure was found in South Asia with 226 million people in China and 199 million in India. This provides favorable backgrounds for the market growth.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2017, 44% of the diabetic patients suffered from End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) in the U.S. The prevalence of diabetes increases the potential patients for kidney function test, providing favorable backgrounds for the market to grow. Also, other factors such as growing geriatric population and technological advancements drive the growth of the market.

However, factors such as high cost of diagnostic procedures, infections, and huge initial investments are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/