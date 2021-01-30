Field Service Management Market Size, Industry Share, Trends, Approaches and Forecast

Overview:

The global report on the field service management market predicts that the valuation of the market could rise to USD 5.59 billion during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR) talks in detail about factors like the rising demand for customer satisfaction, increasing digitization, the inclusion of automation, investment in research and development facilities, participation from various private companies, increasing use of smartphones and tablets, and others that can ensure a solid growth for the global field service management market.

Segmentation:

The global report on the field service management market has been discussed by MRFR analysts to understand segments like component, deployment, organization size, and vertical. Data fetched from these segments reveal insights that can help in forming a better strategy.

By component, the field service management market includes solutions and services. The solution segment includes a study of the market on the basis of route planning, scheduling & dispatching, equipment management, mobile field service management, service contract management, inventory management, service history tracking, work order management, warranty management, billing & invoice, pre-voicing, and others. The service segment includes a proper segmentation of support & training, implementation, and consulting.

Industry News:

In September 2020, ServiceNow has announced that their new version of its Now Platform, code-named Paris, has editions that would serve telecommunications and financial services with great dexterity. It will also ensure a proper workflow for hardware asset management, business continuity, and legal services delivery.

The company is witnessing a strong growth from its attempts to automate enterprise workflows, digital transformation, and its management of COVID-19 back-to-work plans. Paris will also include customer service updates, along with field service management tools, Customer Central visualizations, and Playbooks for Customer Service Management.

In September 2020, KloudGin, a well-known company in the field of AI cloud-based service and asset management solutions, has invested in ServiceMax as a part of Series A funding. This news came out after the latter’s co-founder Mr. Athani revealed various details about it.

