LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Autodesk, Inc, Nemetschek AG, Bentley Systems, Inc, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Dassault Systemes S.A., RIB Software AG, Robert Mcneel & Associates, Siemens, AVEVA Group, Oracle Aconex, Beck Technology, Innovaya, IES, Hongye Technology, Explorer Software, Lubansoft, Glodon, YJK Building Software, Tangent Market Segment by Product Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premise Market Segment by Application: , Architect, AEC Engineering Office, Contractor, Owner, Others Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market

TOC

1 Market Overview of 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software

1.1 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Overview

1.1.1 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Cloud-Based

2.5 On-Premise 3 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Architect

3.5 AEC Engineering Office

3.6 Contractor

3.7 Owner

3.8 Others 4 Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Autodesk, Inc

5.1.1 Autodesk, Inc Profile

5.1.2 Autodesk, Inc Main Business

5.1.3 Autodesk, Inc 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Autodesk, Inc 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Autodesk, Inc Recent Developments

5.2 Nemetschek AG

5.2.1 Nemetschek AG Profile

5.2.2 Nemetschek AG Main Business

5.2.3 Nemetschek AG 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Nemetschek AG 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Nemetschek AG Recent Developments

5.3 Bentley Systems, Inc

5.5.1 Bentley Systems, Inc Profile

5.3.2 Bentley Systems, Inc Main Business

5.3.3 Bentley Systems, Inc 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Bentley Systems, Inc 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Trimble Navigation Ltd Recent Developments

5.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd

5.4.1 Trimble Navigation Ltd Profile

5.4.2 Trimble Navigation Ltd Main Business

5.4.3 Trimble Navigation Ltd 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Trimble Navigation Ltd Recent Developments

5.5 Dassault Systemes S.A.

5.5.1 Dassault Systemes S.A. Profile

5.5.2 Dassault Systemes S.A. Main Business

5.5.3 Dassault Systemes S.A. 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Dassault Systemes S.A. 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Dassault Systemes S.A. Recent Developments

5.6 RIB Software AG

5.6.1 RIB Software AG Profile

5.6.2 RIB Software AG Main Business

5.6.3 RIB Software AG 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 RIB Software AG 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 RIB Software AG Recent Developments

5.7 Robert Mcneel & Associates

5.7.1 Robert Mcneel & Associates Profile

5.7.2 Robert Mcneel & Associates Main Business

5.7.3 Robert Mcneel & Associates 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Robert Mcneel & Associates 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Robert Mcneel & Associates Recent Developments

5.8 Siemens

5.8.1 Siemens Profile

5.8.2 Siemens Main Business

5.8.3 Siemens 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Siemens 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Siemens Recent Developments

5.9 AVEVA Group

5.9.1 AVEVA Group Profile

5.9.2 AVEVA Group Main Business

5.9.3 AVEVA Group 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 AVEVA Group 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 AVEVA Group Recent Developments

5.10 Oracle Aconex

5.10.1 Oracle Aconex Profile

5.10.2 Oracle Aconex Main Business

5.10.3 Oracle Aconex 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Oracle Aconex 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Oracle Aconex Recent Developments

5.11 Beck Technology

5.11.1 Beck Technology Profile

5.11.2 Beck Technology Main Business

5.11.3 Beck Technology 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Beck Technology 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Beck Technology Recent Developments

5.12 Innovaya

5.12.1 Innovaya Profile

5.12.2 Innovaya Main Business

5.12.3 Innovaya 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Innovaya 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Innovaya Recent Developments

5.13 IES

5.13.1 IES Profile

5.13.2 IES Main Business

5.13.3 IES 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 IES 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 IES Recent Developments

5.14 Hongye Technology

5.14.1 Hongye Technology Profile

5.14.2 Hongye Technology Main Business

5.14.3 Hongye Technology 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Hongye Technology 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Hongye Technology Recent Developments

5.15 Explorer Software

5.15.1 Explorer Software Profile

5.15.2 Explorer Software Main Business

5.15.3 Explorer Software 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Explorer Software 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Explorer Software Recent Developments

5.16 Lubansoft

5.16.1 Lubansoft Profile

5.16.2 Lubansoft Main Business

5.16.3 Lubansoft 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Lubansoft 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Lubansoft Recent Developments

5.17 Glodon

5.17.1 Glodon Profile

5.17.2 Glodon Main Business

5.17.3 Glodon 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Glodon 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Glodon Recent Developments

5.18 YJK Building Software

5.18.1 YJK Building Software Profile

5.18.2 YJK Building Software Main Business

5.18.3 YJK Building Software 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 YJK Building Software 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 YJK Building Software Recent Developments

5.19 Tangent

5.19.1 Tangent Profile

5.19.2 Tangent Main Business

5.19.3 Tangent 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Tangent 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Tangent Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

