Network Encryption Market Growing at a Significant Rate With Top Competitors || Cisco, Juniper Networks Inc., Gemalto NV, Nokia and more

Global Network Encryption Market Analysis:

Global network encryption market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.91 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.03 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.55% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing security concerns and high levels of network security breaches.

Details Key Players of Network Encryption Market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the network encryption market are Cisco, Juniper Networks Inc., Gemalto NV, Nokia, Thales eSecurity, Atos SE, Ciena Corporation, ROHDE&SCHWARZ, ADVA Optical Networking, Colt Technology Services Group Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, F5 Networks Inc., ECI TELECOM, Senetas, Viasat Inc., Raytheon Company, Quantum Corporation, Technical Communications Corporation, ARRIS International plc, atmedia GmbH, Securosys SA, PacketLight Networks, and Certes Networks Inc.

Major Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increasing concerns related to hacking and security breaches over the network, is expected to drive the market growth

Varying and fluctuation regulations associated with the different regions is also expected to restrain the market growth

In October 2018, Cisco completed the acquisition of Duo Security, enabling the implementation of security over the cloud making the users verify their identities before enabling them access for the differing devices and applications.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

