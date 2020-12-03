IoT Connectivity Market Trends, Share, Demand, Revenue, Regional Analysis, Segments, Growth Factor and Forecast till 2027

The large scale Global IoT Connectivity Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global IoT Connectivity Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in Global market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this IoT Connectivity Market report.

Global IoT Connectivity Market Analysis:

Global IoT connectivity market is set witness healthy CAGR of 18.85% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising integration of blockchain with IoT and rising demand for support and maintenance services are the factor for the market growth.

Details Key Players of IoT Connectivity Market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IoT connectivity market are Cisco Systems, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., AT&T Intellectual Property, Telefónica S.A, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Vodafone Limited, Sierra Wireless., Verizon Business, Orange Business Services, Telit, Hologram, Particle, Aeris., Sigfox, EMNIFY GMBH, Moeco IoT Inc., Softdel, Arm Limited, Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., Lantronix, Inc, among others.

Major Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Development of connected devices will drive the market growth

High energy and bandwidth consumption will restrict this market growth

In June 2018, Arm announced the acquisition of Stream Technologies which will help them to enable connectivity management in every device. Stream will get combined with the Arm Mbed IoT device management platform. This acquisition will help the company provide solutions to their customer to easily manage their IoT complexities and focus more on the data generated by their connected devices

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

