Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Study Report Based on Size, Growth, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market was valued at USD 85.50 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1777.37 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 45.89% from 2020 to 2027.

A comprehensive exploration of the Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market has been finished in this market intelligence report. It involves the examinations done on the past innovation, continuous market situations, and forthcoming conjectures. Accurate information of the stocks, methodologies, and market supplies of driving organizations in this particular market is announced.

For a more grounded and steadier business viewpoint, the report on the worldwide Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain market advertise conveys key projections that can be basically considered. The report features major innovative advancements and changing patterns embraced by key organizations over some undefined time frame. To accomplish this, the examination portions and sub-fragments the worldwide Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain market by utilizing numerous criteria. The development forecasts for every one of these sections are incorporated into the report.

In order to give a clear view of Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain market, competitive landscape has been gauged and mentioned along with value chain analysis. Current and introduced research and development projects has been delivered in this particular report. Most important data include the key recommendations and predictions by our analysts, intended to steer a strategic business decision. The company profiles section of this research service is a compilation of the growth strategies, financial status, product portfolio, and recent developments of key market participants. The report provides detailed industry analysis of the Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain market with the help of proven research methodologies.

The Top Driving Players Operating in the Market Covered in this report:

• BlockGrain

• IBM

• AgriDigital

• Microsoft

• ChainVine

• SAP-SE

• Provenance

• Ambrosus

• VeChain

• Arc-net.

Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2020 – 2027 Base year considered 2020 Historical data 2015 – 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, and more. Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope. Pricing and purchase options Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options

Overview of the Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain report:

The research study evaluates the existing markets’ past performance along with the future statistics during the forecast period on the basis of revenue as well as volume. The study includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of various marketing segments based on key criteria. This report also mentions the epitome segment and sub-segment clubbed with reasons which support their growth. Similarly, it mentions the drop in segment and sub-segment with the factors hampering its growth.

Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Segmentation

Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market, By Application



Governance, risk and compliance management

Smart contracts

Payment and settlement

Product traceability, tracking, and visibility Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market, By Provider



Infrastructure and protocol provider

Middleware provider