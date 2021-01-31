Global AR and VR Market 2020 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know About Brand Players: Alphabet, Samsung, Microsoft, Apple, BMW, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “AR and VR Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the AR and VR market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the AR and VR industry. Growth of the overall AR and VR market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

AR and VR Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the AR and VR industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the AR and VR market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Alphabet

Samsung

Microsoft

Apple

BMW

Worldviz LLC

Qualcomm

Atheer

Daqri

Echopixel. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type AR and VR market is segmented into

Software

Service Based on Application AR and VR market is segmented into

Aerospace & Defense

Gaming

Medicine

E-Commerce

Education

Art & Entertainment

Business

Emergency Services