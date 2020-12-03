Endpoint Detection And ResponSE Market Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trends and Forecast

The large scale Global Endpoint Detection And Response Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Endpoint Detection And ResponSE Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in Global market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Endpoint Detection And ResponSE Market report.

Global endpoint detection and response market is set to witness a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rapid surge in the need for continuous monitoring, analyze and record all the activities and events on the endpoints have augmented the overall market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global endpoint detection and response market are Symantec Corporation, Tripwire Inc., Digital Guardian, Carbon Black Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Open Text Corporation, FireEye, Inc., RSA Security LLC, Intel Corporation, CrowdStrike, Cybereason Inc., Cylance Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, Cynet, Ebryx LLC, Cyphort Inc., Tanium Inc., Countertrack Inc., ICSA Labs among others.

Growing need for mitigating various IT security risks is driving the market growth

Lack of awareness pertaining to the external and internal threats is hampering the market growth

In November 2018, Symantec acquired Appthority which offers comprehensive mobile application security analysis. This acquisition will strengthen the company’s ability to secure operating systems and modern endpoints. In addition, it will provide the critical ability to different customers for analyzing various mobile applications for both unsafe and malicious capabilities

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

Industry Chain Suppliers of Endpoint Detection And ResponSE Market

