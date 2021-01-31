Dog Gives chuds Wauwatosa Family Bliss During Pandemic A puppy named Jet helped the Storey family

WAUWATOSA, WI—A dog wasn’t in the plans for a family in Wauwatosa until the coronavirus and pandemic caused them to reconsider.

Kim Storey was never interested in getting a dog. She described herself as a neat freak who didn’t want dirty paw prints or slimy drops of dog saliva on the furniture.

Dan, her husband of 22 years, always loved dogs and had them growing up. He and his elder daughter, Olivia, would beg to get a dog. But Kim held firm.

“I didn’t want to be responsible for a dog,” she told Patch. “We have enough responsibilities.”

Olivia, 21, lives in Whitewater. The Storeys other daughter, Kitty, 13, lives at home and was featured in a Patch story aboout her cooking show, “Cooking With Kitty.”

Kitty Storey, star of “Cooking with Kitty,” used to be afraid of dogs. Her sister’s dog helped her to get over her fear. (Kim Storey).

Kitty practices her occupational therapy skills, cooking skills and reading skills, all while inspiring other kids like her to let them know that they can do anything. (She has Down syndrome and autism).

Kitty was always afraid of dogs until Olivia got a puppy named Chewy, who helped her overcome her fear.

But that wasn’t the catalyst that changed Kim’s mind about a dog. “I just felt like I didn’t have the mental capacity to put the time and effort into another living being,” she said.

Then a friend posted photos of puppies on an animal rescue page. Normally, Kim would glance at photos of dogs and think they were cute. This time was unique.

A 4-month-old mutt —Jet — grabbed her attention. He is a mixed-breed dog, part blue heeler, Labrador retriever, boxer and Staffordshire terrier. “I saw Jet’s face and I completely fell in love with him,” Kim said.

For the busy mom, the reaction was huge for her, especially as someone who didn’t want to have a pet in the first place.

