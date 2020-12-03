Fiber Bragg Grating Market Outlook: Poised For a Strong 2020 | AOS, ABB, Alnair Labs Corporation, FBGS Technologies

The fiber bragg grating (FBG) technology is amongst the most popular choice for optical fiber sensors for measuring temperature, strain, chemical, pressure, and biological agent. Due to simple manufacturing design of FBG, these are heavily utilized in energy & utility, oil & gas industries.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: AOS GmbH, ABB Ltd, Alnair Labs Corporation, FBGS Technologies GmbH, HBM FiberSensing S.A., ITF Technologies, iXblue Photonics, Micron Optics (Luna Innovations), Proximion AB, Technica

Owing to rising demand of the effective sensor for measuring multiple physical parameters including pressure, acoustic waves, and temperature in any environment is driving the growth of the market. In addition to driving factor, FBG is widely used in aerospace, oil & gas, industrial, and telecom industry which is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the fiber bragg grating market.

The global fiber bragg grating market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and industry. Based on type, the fiber bragg grating market is segmented into FBG filter, FBG sensor. On the basis of application, the fiber bragg grating market is segmented into sensing, measuring, monitoring, others. Based on industry, the fiber bragg grating market is segmented into telecommunication, aerospace, energy and utilities, transportation, others.

Fiber Bragg Grating Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

