Aviation MRO Market 2020-2026 | Comprehensive Study COVID19 Impact Analysis | Worldwide Key Players: Airbus Helicopters, Rolls Royce Holdings PLC, Leonardo S.p.A, Sikorsky Aircraft, Turbomeca (Safran), etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Aviation MRO Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Aviation MRO market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Aviation MRO industry. Growth of the overall Aviation MRO market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Aviation MRO Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Aviation MRO industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Aviation MRO market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Airbus Helicopters

Rolls Royce Holdings PLC

Leonardo S.p.A

Sikorsky Aircraft

Turbomeca (Safran)

Bell Helicopter

Heli-One

Honeywell Aerospace

Staero

StandardAero

Pratt & Whitney

Russian Helicopter

MTU Maintenance

RUAG Aviation

Robinson Helicopter

Lufthansa Technik

GE Aviation

AFI KLM E&M

ST Aerospace

AAR Corp.

Rolls-Royce

SR Technics

SIA Engineering

Delta TechOps

Haeco

JAL Engineering

Ameco Beijing

TAP M&E. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Aviation MRO market is segmented into

Engine Maintenance

Components Maintenance

Airframe Heavy Maintenance

Line Maintenance Modification Based on Application Aviation MRO market is segmented into

Application A

Application B