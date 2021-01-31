Global PET Resin Market 2020 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Companies: DuPont, Eastman, SK Chemicals, Indorama Ventures, DAK, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “PET Resin Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the PET Resin market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the PET Resin industry. Growth of the overall PET Resin market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

PET Resin Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the PET Resin industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the PET Resin market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Based on Product Type PET Resin market is segmented into

Saturated Polyester

Unsaturated Polyester Based on Application PET Resin market is segmented into

Packaging

Electronic & Applicance

Medical Device

Construction