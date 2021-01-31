Global CFRP Market 2020 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Companies: Cytec Industries Inc., DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “CFRP Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the CFRP market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the CFRP industry. Growth of the overall CFRP market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

CFRP Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the CFRP industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the CFRP market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Cytec Industries Inc.

DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co.

Ltd.

Mitsubishi Rayon Co.

Ltd

SGL Carbon SE

Teijin Limited.

Toray Industries

Inc.

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co.

Ltd.. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type CFRP market is segmented into

Thermosetting

Thermoplastic Based on Application CFRP market is segmented into

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Turbines

Automotive

Sports Equipment

Building & Construction

Molding Compounds