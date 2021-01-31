Global Video Game Engine Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: The OGRE Team, YoYo Games, Leadwerks Software, Corona Labs, GameSalad, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Video Game Engine Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Video Game Engine market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Video Game Engine industry. Growth of the overall Video Game Engine market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Video Game Engine Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Video Game Engine industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Video Game Engine market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

The OGRE Team

YoYo Games

Leadwerks Software

Corona Labs

GameSalad

Unity Technologies

Valve Corporation

Sony

Crytek

Epic Games

Scirra

Idea Fabrik

Silicon Studio Corp

Garage Games

Amazon

Briar Wallace/Blender Foundation

Chukong Tech

The Game Creators

Godot Engine

Marmalade Tech. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Video Game Engine market is segmented into

3D Game Engines

2.5D Game Engines

2D Game Engines Based on Application Video Game Engine market is segmented into

PC Games

Mobile Games

TV Games