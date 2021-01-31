Covid-19 Impact on Global Cold Chain Logistics Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Americold Logistics, SSI SCHAEFER, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Kloosterboer, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Cold Chain Logistics Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Cold Chain Logistics market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Cold Chain Logistics industry. Growth of the overall Cold Chain Logistics market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Cold Chain Logistics Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Cold Chain Logistics industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Cold Chain Logistics market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Americold Logistics

SSI SCHAEFER

Preferred Freezer Services

Burris Logistics

Kloosterboer

Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

AGRO Merchants Group

LLC

NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

DHL

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

BioStorage Technologies

Nichirei Logistics Group

OOCL Logistics

JWD Group

CWT Limited

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

Best Cold Chain

AIT

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

ColdEX. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Cold Chain Logistics market is segmented into

AirwaysRoadwaysSeaways Based on Application Cold Chain Logistics market is segmented into