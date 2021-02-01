Refrigerated Transport Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2020 | Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis: AmeriCold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group, Lineage Logistics, OOCL Logistics, Burris Logistics, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Refrigerated Transport Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Refrigerated Transport market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Refrigerated Transport industry. Growth of the overall Refrigerated Transport market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Refrigerated Transport Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Refrigerated Transport industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Refrigerated Transport market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Refrigerated Transport market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

RoadwaysAirwaysSeaways Refrigerated Transport market segmented on the basis of Application:

Food and BeveragesHealthcareOthers The major players profiled in this report include:

AmeriCold Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Group

Lineage Logistics

OOCL Logistics

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

JWD Group

Swire Group

Preferred Freezer Services

Swift Transportation

AGRO Merchants Group

LLC

XPO Logistics

CWT Limited

Kloosterboer

NewCold Coöperatief U.A.

DHL

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

AIT

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

Best Cold Chain Co.

A.B. Oxford Cold Storage

Interstate Cold Storage

Assa Abloy

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

United States Cold Storage

VX Cold Chain Logistics

Henningsen Cold Storage

Congebec Logistics