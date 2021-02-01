Wireless Gigabit Market (COVID-19 Analysis) – Industry Report Share, Growth, Trends Analysis Advanced Micro Devices, Blu Wireless Technology, Broadcom (Avago Technologies), Intel Corporation

ReportsWeb.com has announced the addition of the “Wireless Gigabit Market 2027” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The data transfer speeds in the wireless gigabit systems exceed one gigabit per second. Wireless gigabit or WiGig is a wireless technology which also ensures accuracy in data transfer along with high-level security. The market is in a growing stage at present and is expected to transform the communications industry sooner. The emerging trend of bring your own device (BYOD) and internet of things (IoT) further strengthens the market landscape for the key players in the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The wireless gigabit market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for faster data transfer coupled with a surge in growth of the portable handheld electronic devices. Moreover, technological advancements and the emergence of 5G is likely to augment the growth of the wireless gigabit market. However, short operating range and other technological constraints may hamper market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growth of communication devices is expected to showcase significant opportunities for market players.

Key players profiled in the report include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Blu Wireless Technology, Broadcom (Avago Technologies), Intel Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, NetGear Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Peraso Technologies Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Tensorcom Inc.

MARKET SCOPE



The “Global Wireless Gigabit Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of wireless gigabit market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, industry vertical and geography. The global wireless gigabit market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wireless gigabit market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global wireless gigabit market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and industry vertical. Based on technology, the market is segmented as microwave, millimeter wave, free space optics, AC-MIMO, 802.11ac, 802.11ax, 802.11ay, 4G. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as smart cities, broadband wireless, corporate networks, campus sites, security and CCTV, and others. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI,IT & telecom, government, healthcare, retail, and others.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. WIRELESS GIGABIT MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. WIRELESS GIGABIT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. WIRELESS GIGABIT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. WIRELESS GIGABIT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY 8. WIRELESS GIGABIT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION 9. WIRELESS GIGABIT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL 10. WIRELESS GIGABIT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 12. WIRELESS GIGABIT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC.

12.2. BLU WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY

12.3. BROADCOM (AVAGO TECHNOLOGIES)

12.4. INTEL CORPORATION

12.5. LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR

12.6. NETGEAR INC.

12.7. PANASONIC CORPORATION

12.8. PERASO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

12.9. QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

12.10. TENSORCOM INC. 13. APPENDIX

