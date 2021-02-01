WebRTC Market Trends Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2025 | Dialogic Corporation, Frozen Mountain, Oracle Corporation, Plivo, Polycom

ReportsWeb.com has announced the addition of the “WebRTC Market 2025” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The webRTC or web real-time communication technology combines application programming interfaces (API) and communication protocols to enable real-time communications through P2P connectivity. Developments in cloud communication and the advent of 5G are expected to add immensely in the current market scenario offering high definition video conferencing and more evolved communication means.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The webRTC market is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the forecast period on account of rapid advancements in the field of communication through web technology. Consumer dem and for effective communication through screen-sharing, real-time messaging, and video conferencing is further expected to fuel the growth of the webRTC market. Increasing security and privacy remain significant concerns influencing market growth. Nevertheless, the emergence of 5G would offer a host of opportunities for the players operating in the webRTC market.

Key players profiled in the report include Dialogic Corporation, Frozen Mountain, Oracle Corporation, Plivo Inc., Polycom (Plantronics, Inc), Quobis, Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc., Telestax, TokBox Inc. (Nexmo), Twilio Inc.

MARKET SCOPE



The “Global WebRTC Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of webRTC market with detailed market segmentation by component, end user, and geography. The global webRTC market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading webRTC market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.



MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global webRTC market is segmented on the basis of component and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and services. By solution, the market is sub-segmented as voice calling & conferencing, messaging & file sharing, video calling & conferencing, and others. On the other h and , by services, the market is further sub-segmented into implementation & integration services, and consulting services. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as BFSI, IT & telecommunications, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, education, and others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. WEBRTC MARKET L and SCAPE

5. WEBRTC MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. WEBRTC MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. WEBRTC MARKET – REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8. WEBRTC MARKET – REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER

9. WEBRTC MARKET REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY L and SCAPE

11. WEBRTC MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. DIALOGIC CORPORATION

11.2. FROZEN MOUNTAIN

11.3. ORACLE CORPORATION

11.4. PLIVO INC.

11.5. POLYCOM (PLANTRONICS, INC.)

11.6. QUOBIS

11.7. RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS OPERATING COMPANY, INC.

11.8. TELESTAX

11.9. TOKBOX INC. (NEXMO)

11.10. TWILIO INC.

12. APPENDIX

