UV Disinfection Market 2021 Size Share Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Atlantium Technologies ,Evoqua Water Technologies

MARKET INTRODUCTION

UV (Ultraviolet) rays are part of the light that hail from the sun. The UV range lower in frequency compared to X-rays and is higher in frequency than the visible light and. UV light delivers swift, effective inactivation of microorganisms via a physical process. When viruses and bacteria are visible to the germicidal wavelengths of the UV light, they are incapable of reproducing and infecting. UV disinfection method is an enormously efficient way to combat microbial contamination in water. Furthermore, UV disinfection destroys chemical contaminants such as industrial solvents and pesticides through a process called UV-oxidation.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Use of UV disinfection by corporate, governments, and consumers is the major driver propelling the demand for global UV disinfectants market. However, factors such as high costs of UV disinfection equipment is projected to hamper the growth of global UV disinfectants market. Furthermore, growing chemical and healthcare industries are expected to provide strong growth opportunities to the UV disinfection market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Advanced UV, Inc., American Ultraviolet, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Atlantium Technologies Ltd. ,Evoqua Water Technologies LLC ,Halma Plc, Reckitt Benckiser , Trojan Technologies, Inc., uv-technik international ltd., Xylem, Inc.

MARKET SCOPE



The “Global UV Disinfection Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global UV disinfection market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-user and geography. The global UV disinfection market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading UV disinfection market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global UV disinfection market is segmented on the basis application and end-user. On the basis of application, the UV disinfection market is segmented wastewater, drinking water, process water, and others. On the basis of end-user, the UV disinfection market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

