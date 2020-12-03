Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Forecast 2020-2026, Latest Trends and Opportunities| Qualcomm (US), FinGenius (UK), General Vision (US)

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market, such as Huawei Technologies (China), Qualcomm (US), FinGenius (UK), General Vision (US), IBM Corporation (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), MediaTek Inc (Taiwan), Inbenta Technologies (US), Cerebras Systems (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics(South Korea), Advanced Micro Devices (US), Apple Inc (US), Numenta (US), Sentient Technologies (US), Google Inc (US) They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1573218/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-chipset-market

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market by Product: Deep Learning, Neural networks, Natural language processing, Others

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market by Application: Deep Learning, Neural networks, Natural language processing, Others By the application, this report covers the following segments, Robotics, Consumer Electronics, Security systems, Automobile, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Enquire For Customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1573218/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-chipset-market

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset

1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Overview

1.1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Deep Learning

2.5 Neural networks

2.6 Natural language processing

2.7 Others 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Robotics

3.5 Consumer Electronics

3.6 Security systems

3.7 Automobile

3.8 Others 4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market

4.4 Global Top Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Huawei Technologies (China)

5.1.1 Huawei Technologies (China) Profile

5.1.2 Huawei Technologies (China) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Huawei Technologies (China) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Huawei Technologies (China) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Huawei Technologies (China) Recent Developments

5.2 Qualcomm (US)

5.2.1 Qualcomm (US) Profile

5.2.2 Qualcomm (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Qualcomm (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Qualcomm (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Qualcomm (US) Recent Developments

5.3 FinGenius (UK)

5.5.1 FinGenius (UK) Profile

5.3.2 FinGenius (UK) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 FinGenius (UK) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 FinGenius (UK) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 General Vision (US) Recent Developments

5.4 General Vision (US)

5.4.1 General Vision (US) Profile

5.4.2 General Vision (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 General Vision (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 General Vision (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 General Vision (US) Recent Developments

5.5 IBM Corporation (US)

5.5.1 IBM Corporation (US) Profile

5.5.2 IBM Corporation (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 IBM Corporation (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 IBM Corporation (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 IBM Corporation (US) Recent Developments

5.6 NVIDIA Corporation (US)

5.6.1 NVIDIA Corporation (US) Profile

5.6.2 NVIDIA Corporation (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 NVIDIA Corporation (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 NVIDIA Corporation (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 NVIDIA Corporation (US) Recent Developments

5.7 Intel Corporation (US)

5.7.1 Intel Corporation (US) Profile

5.7.2 Intel Corporation (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Intel Corporation (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Intel Corporation (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Intel Corporation (US) Recent Developments

5.8 MediaTek Inc (Taiwan)

5.8.1 MediaTek Inc (Taiwan) Profile

5.8.2 MediaTek Inc (Taiwan) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 MediaTek Inc (Taiwan) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 MediaTek Inc (Taiwan) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 MediaTek Inc (Taiwan) Recent Developments

5.9 Inbenta Technologies (US)

5.9.1 Inbenta Technologies (US) Profile

5.9.2 Inbenta Technologies (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Inbenta Technologies (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Inbenta Technologies (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Inbenta Technologies (US) Recent Developments

5.10 Cerebras Systems (US)

5.10.1 Cerebras Systems (US) Profile

5.10.2 Cerebras Systems (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Cerebras Systems (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Cerebras Systems (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Cerebras Systems (US) Recent Developments

5.11 Microsoft Corporation (US)

5.11.1 Microsoft Corporation (US) Profile

5.11.2 Microsoft Corporation (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Microsoft Corporation (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Microsoft Corporation (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Microsoft Corporation (US) Recent Developments

5.12 Samsung Electronics(South Korea)

5.12.1 Samsung Electronics(South Korea) Profile

5.12.2 Samsung Electronics(South Korea) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Samsung Electronics(South Korea) Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Samsung Electronics(South Korea) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Samsung Electronics(South Korea) Recent Developments

5.13 Advanced Micro Devices (US)

5.13.1 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Profile

5.13.2 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Recent Developments

5.14 Apple Inc (US)

5.14.1 Apple Inc (US) Profile

5.14.2 Apple Inc (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Apple Inc (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Apple Inc (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Apple Inc (US) Recent Developments

5.15 Numenta (US)

5.15.1 Numenta (US) Profile

5.15.2 Numenta (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Numenta (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Numenta (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Numenta (US) Recent Developments

5.16 Sentient Technologies (US)

5.16.1 Sentient Technologies (US) Profile

5.16.2 Sentient Technologies (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Sentient Technologies (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Sentient Technologies (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Sentient Technologies (US) Recent Developments

5.17 Google Inc (US)

5.17.1 Google Inc (US) Profile

5.17.2 Google Inc (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Google Inc (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Google Inc (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Google Inc (US) Recent Developments 6 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset by Players and by Application

8.1 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.”

“