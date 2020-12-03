Agricultural Drones Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2026| DJI, PrecisionHawk, Parrot SA

The global Agricultural Drones market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Agricultural Drones market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Agricultural Drones market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Agricultural Drones market, such as Trimble Navigation Ltd, DJI, PrecisionHawk, Parrot SA, 3DR, AeroVironment, DroneDeploy, … They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Agricultural Drones market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Agricultural Drones market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Agricultural Drones market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Agricultural Drones industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Agricultural Drones market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Agricultural Drones market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Agricultural Drones market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Agricultural Drones market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Agricultural Drones Market by Product: Fixed Wing Drones, Multi Rotor Drones, Hybrid Drones, Other Multi Rotor Drones (Micro Drones)

Global Agricultural Drones Market by Application: , Field Mapping, VRA, Crop Spraying, Crop Scouting, Livestock, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Agricultural Drones market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Agricultural Drones Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Agricultural Drones market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Agricultural Drones industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Agricultural Drones market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Agricultural Drones market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Agricultural Drones market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Agricultural Drones Market Overview

1.1 Agricultural Drones Product Overview

1.2 Agricultural Drones Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fixed Wing Drones

1.2.2 Multi Rotor Drones

1.2.3 Hybrid Drones

1.2.4 Other Multi Rotor Drones (Micro Drones)

1.3 Global Agricultural Drones Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Agricultural Drones Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Agricultural Drones Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Agricultural Drones Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Agricultural Drones Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Agricultural Drones Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Agricultural Drones Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Agricultural Drones Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Agricultural Drones Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Agricultural Drones Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Agricultural Drones Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Agricultural Drones Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Drones Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Agricultural Drones Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Drones Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Agricultural Drones Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Agricultural Drones Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Agricultural Drones Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Agricultural Drones Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Agricultural Drones Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Agricultural Drones Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Agricultural Drones Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Agricultural Drones Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Agricultural Drones as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Agricultural Drones Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Agricultural Drones Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Agricultural Drones Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Agricultural Drones Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Agricultural Drones Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Agricultural Drones Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Agricultural Drones Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Agricultural Drones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Agricultural Drones Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Agricultural Drones Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Agricultural Drones Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Agricultural Drones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Agricultural Drones Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Agricultural Drones Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Drones Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Drones Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Agricultural Drones Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Agricultural Drones Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Agricultural Drones Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Agricultural Drones Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Drones Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Drones Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Agricultural Drones by Application

4.1 Agricultural Drones Segment by Application

4.1.1 Field Mapping

4.1.2 VRA

4.1.3 Crop Spraying

4.1.4 Crop Scouting

4.1.5 Livestock

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Agricultural Drones Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Agricultural Drones Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Agricultural Drones Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Agricultural Drones Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Agricultural Drones by Application

4.5.2 Europe Agricultural Drones by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Drones by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Agricultural Drones by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Drones by Application 5 North America Agricultural Drones Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Agricultural Drones Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Agricultural Drones Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Agricultural Drones Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Agricultural Drones Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Agricultural Drones Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Agricultural Drones Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Agricultural Drones Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Agricultural Drones Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Agricultural Drones Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Drones Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Drones Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Drones Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Drones Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Drones Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Agricultural Drones Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Agricultural Drones Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Agricultural Drones Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Agricultural Drones Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Agricultural Drones Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Drones Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Drones Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Drones Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Drones Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Drones Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Agricultural Drones Business

10.1 Trimble Navigation Ltd

10.1.1 Trimble Navigation Ltd Corporation Information

10.1.2 Trimble Navigation Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Trimble Navigation Ltd Agricultural Drones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd Agricultural Drones Products Offered

10.1.5 Trimble Navigation Ltd Recent Development

10.2 DJI

10.2.1 DJI Corporation Information

10.2.2 DJI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 DJI Agricultural Drones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 DJI Recent Development

10.3 PrecisionHawk

10.3.1 PrecisionHawk Corporation Information

10.3.2 PrecisionHawk Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 PrecisionHawk Agricultural Drones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 PrecisionHawk Agricultural Drones Products Offered

10.3.5 PrecisionHawk Recent Development

10.4 Parrot SA

10.4.1 Parrot SA Corporation Information

10.4.2 Parrot SA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Parrot SA Agricultural Drones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Parrot SA Agricultural Drones Products Offered

10.4.5 Parrot SA Recent Development

10.5 3DR

10.5.1 3DR Corporation Information

10.5.2 3DR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 3DR Agricultural Drones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 3DR Agricultural Drones Products Offered

10.5.5 3DR Recent Development

10.6 AeroVironment

10.6.1 AeroVironment Corporation Information

10.6.2 AeroVironment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 AeroVironment Agricultural Drones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 AeroVironment Agricultural Drones Products Offered

10.6.5 AeroVironment Recent Development

10.7 DroneDeploy

10.7.1 DroneDeploy Corporation Information

10.7.2 DroneDeploy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 DroneDeploy Agricultural Drones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 DroneDeploy Agricultural Drones Products Offered

10.7.5 DroneDeploy Recent Development

… 11 Agricultural Drones Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Agricultural Drones Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Agricultural Drones Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

