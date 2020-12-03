AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market to Develop New Growth Story |Safran Identity & Security (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), M2SYS Technology (US)

The global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market, such as 3M Cogent (US), Safran Identity & Security (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), M2SYS Technology (US), Afix Technologies Inc (US), Biometrics4ALL (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Cross Match Technologies (US), HID Global Corporation (US), Morpho SA (France), The PU HIGH-TECH They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market by Product: Hardware, Software

Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market by Application: , Government, Transportation, Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, BFSI, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Overview

1.1 AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Product Overview

1.2 AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hardware

1.2.2 Software

1.3 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) by Application

4.1 AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Government

4.1.2 Transportation

4.1.3 Healthcare

4.1.4 Education

4.1.5 Hospitality

4.1.6 BFSI

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) by Application

4.5.2 Europe AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) by Application 5 North America AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Business

10.1 3M Cogent (US)

10.1.1 3M Cogent (US) Corporation Information

10.1.2 3M Cogent (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 3M Cogent (US) AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 3M Cogent (US) AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Products Offered

10.1.5 3M Cogent (US) Recent Development

10.2 Safran Identity & Security (US)

10.2.1 Safran Identity & Security (US) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Safran Identity & Security (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Safran Identity & Security (US) AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Safran Identity & Security (US) Recent Development

10.3 NEC Corporation (Japan)

10.3.1 NEC Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

10.3.2 NEC Corporation (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 NEC Corporation (Japan) AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 NEC Corporation (Japan) AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Products Offered

10.3.5 NEC Corporation (Japan) Recent Development

10.4 M2SYS Technology (US)

10.4.1 M2SYS Technology (US) Corporation Information

10.4.2 M2SYS Technology (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 M2SYS Technology (US) AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 M2SYS Technology (US) AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Products Offered

10.4.5 M2SYS Technology (US) Recent Development

10.5 Afix Technologies Inc (US)

10.5.1 Afix Technologies Inc (US) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Afix Technologies Inc (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Afix Technologies Inc (US) AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Afix Technologies Inc (US) AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Products Offered

10.5.5 Afix Technologies Inc (US) Recent Development

10.6 Biometrics4ALL (US)

10.6.1 Biometrics4ALL (US) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Biometrics4ALL (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Biometrics4ALL (US) AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Biometrics4ALL (US) AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Products Offered

10.6.5 Biometrics4ALL (US) Recent Development

10.7 Fujitsu (Japan)

10.7.1 Fujitsu (Japan) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Fujitsu (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Fujitsu (Japan) AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Fujitsu (Japan) AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Products Offered

10.7.5 Fujitsu (Japan) Recent Development

10.8 Cross Match Technologies (US)

10.8.1 Cross Match Technologies (US) Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cross Match Technologies (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Cross Match Technologies (US) AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Cross Match Technologies (US) AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Products Offered

10.8.5 Cross Match Technologies (US) Recent Development

10.9 HID Global Corporation (US)

10.9.1 HID Global Corporation (US) Corporation Information

10.9.2 HID Global Corporation (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 HID Global Corporation (US) AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 HID Global Corporation (US) AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Products Offered

10.9.5 HID Global Corporation (US) Recent Development

10.10 Morpho SA (France)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Morpho SA (France) AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Morpho SA (France) Recent Development

10.11 The PU HIGH-TECH

10.11.1 The PU HIGH-TECH Corporation Information

10.11.2 The PU HIGH-TECH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 The PU HIGH-TECH AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 The PU HIGH-TECH AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Products Offered

10.11.5 The PU HIGH-TECH Recent Development 11 AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

