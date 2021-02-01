Cockpit Voice Recorders Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2029

Cockpit Voice Recorders Market: Overview

Cockpit voice recorder is a part of aircraft black box, preserves the recent history of the sounds in the cockpit, including the conversation of the pilots. Furthermore, cockpit voice recorders also records and stores the audio signals of the microphones and earphones of the pilots’ headsets and of an area microphone installed around the cockpit. However, black box is a combined unit of flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder. Cockpit voice recorder is installed at rear side of aircraft due to safety purpose. At the time of accident, the cockpit voice recorders are searched and inspected so that the reason of accident can be determined and hence the market is edging towards a prominent growth rate in the global market.

Owing to increase in the figures of aircraft’s accidental case, the aircraft ministry is taking steps to install cockpit voice recorders with electric voice recording capacity which can store more than 2 hours in the heavy aircrafts in order to improve the safety of aircraft as well as passenger.

Cockpit Voice Recorders Market: Dynamics

Government has mandated rules and regulations pertaining to aircraft safety for example International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has mandated some rules for installation of cockpit voice recorders according to aircraft types. Therefore, the government as well as cockpit voice recorders manufacturers are outlaying significant money to install cockpit voice recorder system in the existing aircraft fleet, in turn, augment the sales of cockpit voice recorders. Moreover, the growth of the cockpit voice recorders market is also correlated to aircraft fleet. Therefore, significant growth in density of passenger travel is expected to drive the cockpit voice recorders market in global over the forecast time period. In addition, expansion in aviation industry and the research & development which is carried out on to make lighter and efficient safety systems has also brought it in the growth phase in an area of innovation in the cockpit voice recorders market.

However, the factors such as the high cost of installation or retrofit and permits required for the manufacturing of aerospace components, strict standards and guidelines from regulating authorities may consider as headwind in the growth of Cockpit voice recorders market over the stipulated time period.

Nowadays, cockpit voice recorders manufacturers are installing this equipment with battery to continue recording after sudden failure in the aircraft’s electricity supply. Moreover, the players are also adroitly focused to make high quality cockpit voice recorders by the use of high shock & vibration materials. In Addition, cockpit voice recorders manufacturer are also installing Underwater Locator Beacon (ULB) which works as location navigator with the help of ULB the location can be detected when it dipped in sea.

Cockpit Voice Recorders Market: Segmentation

By Technology Wire recording Coil

Magnetic Recording Tape

(Wire + Magnetic) recording tape By sales channel Line fit

Retrofit By Aircraft Type Wide Body

Narrow Body

Turboprop

General Aviation & Business Jets

Rotorcrafts By Application Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Cockpit Voice Recorders Market: Regional Outlook

Europe and North America regions are expected to hold considerable value share in the global aircraft cockpit voice recorders market owing to healthy presence of aircraft equipment manufacturers, this expectancy is also radiation futuristic opportunities for cockpit voice recorders market in the coming years. Latin America is anticipated to account adequate share of North America cockpit voice recorder market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to radiate sizable potential in the global cockpit voice recorders market owing to increasing number supportive government policies in emerging countries such as India, China, and South Korea over the next upcoming windows of the years.

Cockpit Voice Recorders Market: Key Participant

Some of the market participants in the Cockpit Voice Recorders market identified across the value chain:

Honeywell International Inc.

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Teledyne Controls LLC

RUAG Group

Flight Data Systems Pty. Ltd. (FDS)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

AstroNova Inc.

Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Leonardo DRS

