Increasing R&D Efforts and Innovation to Propel the Expansion of Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems Market

Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems: Introduction

The helicopter emergency floatation systems is an emergency system which prevent the airframe from sinking in cases of crash landing on the water. The helicopter emergency floatation systems generally are installed in larger commercial helicopters or military helicopters. The helicopter emergency floatation systems are overblown by the gas stored in a cylinders carried on board by the helicopter. The helicopter emergency floatation systems in not only enables the landing on water surface, but also used for evacuation of passengers. The helicopter emergency floatation systems also reduces the risk of submersion during the sea landing and hence is of pivotal importance in the global market.

The helicopter emergency flotation systems is externally mounted on the lower structure or a space provided inside the airframe of the helicopter. The helicopter emergency floatation systems is damaged easily and has limited operational life. There are some advancement in the helicopter emergency floatation systems such as automatic float development system, these systems have sensors which are actuated and the helicopter emergency floatation system is opened automatically. The helicopter emergency floatation systems will expand the mission capability of the helicopter, increasing its applications for use in over-water missions such as search and saving passenger, maritime investigation and oil and gas industry transportation.

Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems: Dynamics

The development of ports and dockyard across the globe and its safety concerns and emergency evacuation on water bodies by air support, which likely to drive demand for helicopter emergency floatation systems over the forthcoming years. The increasing production of helicopters in the global market is estimated to act as a catalyst for the growth of the helicopter emergency floatation systems market. The significant demand of helicopter in military & navy applications is likely to drive the demand for the helicopter emergency floatation systems market globally.

Increase in the use of helicopters for several purposes such as emergency medical services, transport and special missions is projected to drive the demand for helicopter emergency floatation systems market. Since the helicopter emergency floatation systems has less operational life hence they create strong potential in the aftermarket as well. The rise in demand for commercial helicopter services in global market is likely to drive the helicopter emergency floatation systems market. The factor which obstruct the demand for helicopter emergency floatation system is the high price of the new helicopter and its services.

Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems: Segments

On the basis of end user Commercial Helicopter

Military Helicopter On the basis of salechannel OEM ( Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems: Regional Outlook

As there is low popularity of Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems in China, India, and South East Asia countries, the Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems market is highly concentrated in North America and Western Europe. Most of the Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems’ manufacturers are operating in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Further, the global Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems market is witnessing a robust growth owing to increase in adoption and awareness for the Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems. As the macroeconomic landscape shifts, it is expected that companies will seek to couple productivity enhancements with necessary innovation efforts including a review of the omni-channel footprint. Moreover, in the near future, Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems market will strictly be dominated by the U.S. and Western Europe countries. The High price of Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems and low awareness in regions such as Africa, ASEAN, and other countries of Asia Pacific will likely to impede the market growth.

Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems: Key Participant

GKN Aerospace Services Limited

Russian Helicopter

Aero Sekur S.p.A

Safran Aerosystems

Dart Aerospace Limited

Heliswiss Ibérica, S.A.

MAROTTA CONTROLS, INC.

Apical Industries

Zodiac Aerospace

