Gene Panel Market Outlook 2021-2024: Covers Industry Insights by Global Business Share and Growth Factors, Market Size by Regions and Revenue Analysis

This “Gene Panel Market” report presents valuable insights on global and regional market share analysis with industry trends and dynamics including drivers, challenges, opportunities and threats. The Gene Panel market report offers overview of top company profiles with business revenue, value, supply and demand status of industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing.

Gene Panel Market report will grow at a CAGR of about 18 % with Revenue USD 1.72 billion during the Forecast Period. And also provides YOY growth 17.48% of industry.

About Gene Panel Market:

Global Gene Panel Market: About this marketOur gene panel market analysis considers sales from small panel testing and large panel testing products. Our study also finds the sales of gene panels in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the small panel testing segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising need to identify a known gene mutation will play a significant role in the small panel testing segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global gene panel market report looks at factors such as the growing use of gene panels in cancer-targeted therapies, increasing the number of people with genetic disorders, and decreasing the cost of NGS gene panel tests. However, challenges in implementing large NGS gene panels, lack of effective treatment for several genetic mutations, and the growing complexity of gene panel tests may hamper the growth of the gene panel industry over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the scope of the growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing factors related to the Gene Panel market are thoroughly assessed in the report in a view to entail a broader picture of the market. The report also covers the recent agreements including merger & acquisition, partnership or joint venture and latest developments of the manufacturers to sustain in the global competition of the Gene Panel market.

This study identifies the rising developments from niche players as one of the prime reasons driving the Gene Panel market growth during the next few years. Also, development of Gene Panel market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Leading Players Covered in the Market:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

ArcherDx Inc.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific SE

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GENEWIZ Inc.

Novogene Corp.

Personalis Inc.

QIAGEN NV

and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics of Gene Panel Market:

Market Driver: Growing Use Of Gene Panels In Cancer-Targeted Therapies.

Market Challenge: Lack Of Effective Treatment For Several Genetic Mutations.

Market Trend: Rising Use Of Direct-To-Consumer Tests

Growing use of gene panels in cancer-targeted therapies

Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research activities to develop targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. This is driving the demand for gene panels as they are used in the development of targeted therapies for cancer. Gene panel testing provides a wide range of benefits such as providing the genetic basis of an individual’s response to therapy. NGS-based gene panel tests are becoming popular as the first choice for cancer care as they are cost-effective, provide genomic data in a brief time, and examine only clinically important genes. This is driving the use of gene panels to evaluate effective treatments for cancer, which will lead to the expansion of the global gene panel market at a CAGR of about 18% during the forecast period.

Rising use of direct-to-consumer tests

The global gene panel market is expected to benefit from the increase in the use of direct-to-consumer tests. In this method, commercial laboratories provide genetic testing directly to consumers without the involvement of a healthcare professional or an authorization for payment by a third-party payer. The easy access and the increasingly affordable options associated with direct-to-consumer genomic testing have helped the technique gain significant popularity over the recent years. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Major factors covered in the report:

Global Gene Panel Market summary

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Analysis by Application

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Global Gene Panel Market Forecast

Study on Market Research Factors

Gene Panel Market Segmentation Covers:

By Type:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Gene Panel Market Segment by Regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Gene Panel market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Gene Panel market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

The Gene Panel Market Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

– What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Gene Panel?

– Who are the global key manufacturers of Gene Panel industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

– Economic impact on Gene Panel industry and development trend of Gene Panel industry.

– What will the Gene Panel market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

– What are the key factors driving the global Gene Panel industry?

– What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Gene Panel – market?

– What are the Gene Panel market challenges to market growth?

– What are the Gene Panel market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Gene Panel market?

