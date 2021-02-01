Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Progressive Growth Analysis 2021: Business Status by Top Key Players, Competitive Research and Methodology, Latest Market Dynamics Forecast to 2024

This “Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market” report presents valuable insights on global and regional market share analysis with industry trends and dynamics including drivers, challenges, opportunities and threats. The Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market report offers overview of top company profiles with business revenue, value, supply and demand status of industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing.

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market report will grow at a CAGR of over 8 % with Revenue USD 30.79 billion during the Forecast Period. And also provides YOY growth 6.6% of industry.

About Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market:

Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market: About this marketOur cross-border e-commerce logistics market analysis considers sales from transportation, warehousing, and other services. Our study also finds the sales of cross-border e-commerce logistics in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the transportation segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing government expenditure on logistics infrastructure will play a significant role in the transportation segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cross-border e-commerce logistics market report looks at factors such as increasing penetration of mobile computing devices, growth of e-commerce startups, and cross-border e-commerce activities. However, the high cost of air freight and logistics, the growing number of cargo thefts, and stringent regulations on e-commerce logistics may hamper the growth of the cross-border e-commerce logistics industry over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the scope of the growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing factors related to the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market are thoroughly assessed in the report in a view to entail a broader picture of the market. The report also covers the recent agreements including merger & acquisition, partnership or joint venture and latest developments of the manufacturers to sustain in the global competition of the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market.

This study identifies the rising developments from niche players as one of the prime reasons driving the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, development of Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Leading Players Covered in the Market:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk AS

Aramex International LLC

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Deutsche Post AG

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service of America Inc.

and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics of Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market:

Market Driver: Increasing Penetration Of Mobile Computing Devices.

Market Challenge: Stringent Regulations On E-Commerce Logistics.

Market Trend: Adoption Of Blockchain Technology In The Logistics Market

Increasing penetration of mobile computing devices

Several e-commerce vendors are developing mobile compatible applications due to the growing penetration of mobile devices and preference for shopping through smartphone shopping apps. These mobile compatible applications are expected to transform the customer shopping experience with features such as ease of payment, comfort, and convenience. Moreover, vendors obtain information about their customers through these apps, which helps them in providing a tailored shopping experience through targeted advertising to achieve customer loyalty and customer retention. Therefore, the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices is leading to an increase in online orders which, in turn, will benefit cross-border e-commerce logistics companies by driving the demand for services such as transportation and warehousing. Thus, the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices will lead to the expansion of the global cross-border e-commerce logistics market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Adoption of blockchain technology in the logistics market

Blockchain technology can be used to record digital transactions such as log miles and hours drove, and improve security, visibility, and accuracy of data. This technology is expected to help the logistics industry in forecasting and predicting asset volumes more accurately and ensure better asset utilization. It has the potential to prevent fraudulent activities in freight management and manage elements such as freight contracts and parts management. Due to several benefits of this technology, some of the leading logistics service providers in the market are expected to adopt this technology in the coming years. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Major factors covered in the report:

Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market summary

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Analysis by Application

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Forecast

Study on Market Research Factors

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Segmentation Covers:

By Type:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Segment by Regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

The Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

– What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Cross-border E-commerce Logistics?

– Who are the global key manufacturers of Cross-border E-commerce Logistics industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

– Economic impact on Cross-border E-commerce Logistics industry and development trend of Cross-border E-commerce Logistics industry.

– What will the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

– What are the key factors driving the global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics industry?

– What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics – market?

– What are the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market challenges to market growth?

– What are the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market?

Some Points from Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Report TOC:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for USD

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Market segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FURNACE TYPE

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

