Watch Market Outlook 2021-2024: Covers Industry Insights by Global Business Share and Growth Factors, Market Size by Regions and Revenue Analysis

This “Watch Market” report presents valuable insights on global and regional market share analysis with industry trends and dynamics including drivers, challenges, opportunities and threats. The Watch market report offers overview of top company profiles with business revenue, value, supply and demand status of industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing.

Watch Market report will grow at a CAGR of almost 7 % with Revenue USD 35.06 billion during the Forecast Period. And also provides YOY growth 6.08% of industry.

About Watch Market:

Global Watch Market: About this marketOur watch market analysis considers sales from both quartz and mechanical watches. Our study also finds the sales of the watch in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the quartz watches segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as less maintenance, high durability, and low manufacturing cost will play a significant role in the quartz watches segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global watch market report looks at factors such as rising demand for premium watches, celebrity endorsement, and the growing number of fashion-conscious consumers. However, the presence of counterfeit products, long product life cycles, and limited product awareness in developing regions may hamper the growth of the watch industry over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the scope of the growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing factors related to the Watch market are thoroughly assessed in the report in a view to entail a broader picture of the market. The report also covers the recent agreements including merger & acquisition, partnership or joint venture and latest developments of the manufacturers to sustain in the global competition of the Watch market.

This study identifies the rising developments from niche players as one of the prime reasons driving the Watch market growth during the next few years. Also, development of Watch market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Leading Players Covered in the Market:

Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Fossil Group Inc.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton

Movado Group Inc.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Rolex SA

Seiko Holdings Corp.

and The Swatch Group Ltd. Market Dynamics of Watch Market:

Market Driver: Growing Number Of Fashion-Conscious Consumers.

Market Challenge: Presence Of Counterfeit Products.

Market Trend: Increase In The Introduction Of Smart Connected Watches

Growing number of fashion-conscious consumers

Rising urbanization and the evolving fashion-consciousness among the people, particularly, men are supporting the growth of the apparel, accessories, and luxury goods industry. In addition to women, men have also started participating actively in personal styling and dressing as they are becoming increasingly beauty- and image-conscious. Moreover, watches are increasingly being perceived as a fashion accessory instead of just a timekeeping device. Thus, the growing number of fashion-conscious consumers coupled with the rising spending power of the people from the middle-income group will lead to the expansion of the global watch market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Increase in the introduction of smart connected watches

The demand for smartwatches has been increasing in recent years. Factors including the increasing adoption of smart products and accessories among people, rising participation of people in sports, growing concerns about fitness from an early age, and the surging engagement of people in fitness and sports activities are expected to drive the smart connected watches market growth. Smartwatches allow users to track their day-to-day activities while controlling their smartphones by enabling access to camera and music player, read messages and emails, and attend or decline calls. Furthermore, vendors operating in the global watch market are introducing smartwatches equipped with an activity tracker, app alerts, multiple time zones, and calendar alerts. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Major factors covered in the report:

Global Watch Market summary

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Analysis by Application

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Global Watch Market Forecast

Study on Market Research Factors

Watch Market Segmentation Covers:

By Type:

Watch Market Segment by Regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Watch market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Watch market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

The Watch Market Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

– What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Watch?

– Who are the global key manufacturers of Watch industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

– Economic impact on Watch industry and development trend of Watch industry.

– What will the Watch market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

– What are the key factors driving the global Watch industry?

– What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Watch – market?

– What are the Watch market challenges to market growth?

– What are the Watch market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Watch market?

