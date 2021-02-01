Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Trends with Industry Size 2021, Demand, Developments, Industry Statistics, Potential Growth, and Regional Opportunity till 2024

This “Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market” report presents valuable insights on global and regional market share analysis with industry trends and dynamics including drivers, challenges, opportunities and threats. The Automotive Anti-roll Bar market report offers overview of top company profiles with business revenue, value, supply and demand status of industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing.

Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market report will grow at a CAGR of almost 2 % with Revenue USD 359.41 million during the Forecast Period. And also provides YOY growth 1.07% of industry.

About Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market:

Global Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market: About this marketOur automotive anti-roll bar market analysis considers sales from both passenger cars and commercial vehicle applications. Our study also finds the sales of automotive anti-roll bar in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the passenger car segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high awareness about vehicle safety and the increasing need for driving comfort will play a significant role in the passenger car segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive anti-roll bar market report looks at factors such as growing emphasis on vehicle safety and comfort, increasing the number of motorsport events, and the popularity of utility vehicles. However, fluctuating cost of raw materials, the sharp decline in passenger car production and sales, and negligible adoption of advanced materials for anti-roll bars may hamper the growth of the automotive anti-roll bar industry over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the scope of the growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing factors related to the Automotive Anti-roll Bar market are thoroughly assessed in the report in a view to entail a broader picture of the market. The report also covers the recent agreements including merger & acquisition, partnership or joint venture and latest developments of the manufacturers to sustain in the global competition of the Automotive Anti-roll Bar market.

This study identifies the rising developments from niche players as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Anti-roll Bar market growth during the next few years. Also, development of Automotive Anti-roll Bar market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Leading Players Covered in the Market:

Chuo Spring Co. Ltd.

Eibach Inc.

Farinia Group

Kongsberg Automotive ASA

Muhr und Bender KG

NHK Spring Co. Ltd.

Schaeffler AG

Sogefi Spa

thyssenkrupp AG

and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Market Driver: Rising Popularity Of Utility Vehicles.

Market Challenge: Fluctuating Cost Of Raw Materials.

Market Trend: Development Of Advanced Automotive Chassis Control System

Rising popularity of utility vehicles

The need for automotive anti-roll bars is high for vehicles with high ground clearance, particularly utility vehicles. To address the demand for enhanced comfort in utility vehicles, various SUV manufacturers are installing technologically advanced anti-roll bars, including the electromechanical variants in their vehicle models. The high center of gravity and soft suspension in SUVs and off-road vehicles increase the chances of vehicle body roll which can be prevented by anti-roll bars. As a result, the high adoption of utility vehicles such as SUVs and CUVs will lead to the expansion of the global automotive anti-roll bar market at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

Development of advanced automotive chassis control system

Significant improvements have been taking place in vehicle ride comfort and safety with the integration of electronic chassis control systems with technologically advanced components, including anti-roll bars, air springs, and bushings. Prominent OEMs are installing adjustable anti-roll bars for better vehicle handling, reduced articulation stiffness, and minimized single wheel stiffness. Furthermore, the anti-roll bars incorporated in the system allow the vehicle to maintain precise roll control during heavy cornering while decoupling the vehicle suspension system in a straight line for improved wheel articulation. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Major factors covered in the report:

Global Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market summary

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Analysis by Application

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Global Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Forecast

Study on Market Research Factors

Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Segmentation Covers:

Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Segment by Regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Automotive Anti-roll Bar market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Automotive Anti-roll Bar market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

The Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

– What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Automotive Anti-roll Bar?

– Who are the global key manufacturers of Automotive Anti-roll Bar industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

– Economic impact on Automotive Anti-roll Bar industry and development trend of Automotive Anti-roll Bar industry.

– What will the Automotive Anti-roll Bar market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

– What are the key factors driving the global Automotive Anti-roll Bar industry?

– What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Automotive Anti-roll Bar – market?

– What are the Automotive Anti-roll Bar market challenges to market growth?

– What are the Automotive Anti-roll Bar market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Automotive Anti-roll Bar market?

