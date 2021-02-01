Global Strontium Bromide Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Global Strontium Bromide Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Strontium Bromide report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Strontium Bromide market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Strontium Bromide:

Strontium Bromide has the formula SrBr2. At room temperature, it is a white odorless, crystalline powder with the molecular weight of 247.43 g/mol. Strontium Bromide burns bright red in a flame test. It is used in flares and also has some pharmaceutical uses. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Shanghai Xinbao Fine Chemical

Chongqing Huaqi Fine Chemical

S.K. Chemical

Axiom Chemicals

Barium Chemicals

ProChem

Celtic

Strontium Bromide Hexahydrate

Strontium Bromide Anhydrous Strontium Bromide Market Applications:

Analytical Reagents

Pharmaceutical

Strontium Bromide is a niche industry with limited producers leading the market. Small privately-owned companies usually engage in specific area, like pharmaceutical and lab test agent. In 2016, the top 3 producers account for 31.09% of the market. The top players cover Shanghai Xinbao Fine Chemical, Chongqing Huaqi Fine Chemical, S.K. Chemical, Axiom Chemicals and Barium Chemicals etc., which are playing important roles in global Strontium Bromide market.

Strontium Bromide is used as sedatives in medicine and analytical reagents. Strontium Bromide can be sued as sedative and stomachic agent in pharmaceutical applications.

In 2016, the Strontium Bromide consumption (sales) in Pharmaceutical was 217 Kg, and it will reach 310 Kg in 2023; while the sales market share in Pharmaceutical was 69.43% in 2016 and will be 69.86% in 2023.