Power Cords Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Global Power Cords Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Power Cords report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Power Cords market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Power Cords:

Power cords are detachable means of supplying electricity from a main power source to electrical equipment or appliances. Power cords consist of a flexible cord with electrical plugs at each end, one male and one female. The female plug connects to the appliance or electrical equipment. The male plug connects the electrical receptacle, electrical outlet or power supply. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

PVC & Rubber Materials

Halogen-free Materials Power Cords Market Applications:

Household appliances

Computers and consumer electronics

Medical Devices

Medical Devices

Other Industrial Products

There are a vast number of producers all vying for market share and trying to take market share from each other. For the North American power cords industry, the major competition comes from the Asia-Pacific region, especially from China, Taiwan and Vietnam, etc. The cheaper labor in these countries makes the power cord production cost decrease. With globalization came lower trade barriers and therefore low cost power cords flooded the developed countriesâ€˜ power cords market making the local power cord industry struggle to survive.

The competition in the power cords industry is intense. There are thousands of manufacturers in this industry. The global market is decentralized. Major manufacturers include Volex, Longwell, Electri-Cord, Feller. Other competitors are Quail Electronics, HL TECHNOLOGY, Hongchang Electronics, Americord, CHING CHENG, Prime Wire & Cable, etc. The competition status wouldnâ€™t change in the short term. The growth of Power Cords industry depend on the growth of household appliances, computers and consumer electronics.