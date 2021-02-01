Aramid Paper Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Global “Aramid Paper Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Aramid Paper Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Aramid Paper market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Aramid Paper:

Aramid paper is made of aramid fiber, which shows high strength, good resistance to abrasion, non-conductive, low flammability and as no melting point. Aramid paper is widely used in electrical insulation, honeycomb cores and communication Equipment. Aramid Paper Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

DuPont

Tayho

LongPont

Due to the technical barriers, only several companies are able to produce aramid paper. Among them, Dupont is the largest manufacturer and takes a considerable percent of global aramid paper production. In 2017, the aramid paper sale of DuPont was 9757 MT, accounting for 92.13% of global production. China manufacturers including Tayho, LongPont and SRO took the remaining share of global aramid paper production.

The worldwide market for Aramid Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 1250 million USD in 2024, from 880 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Aramid Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Meta Aramid Paper

Para Aramid Paper Market Segment by Application:

Electrical Insulation