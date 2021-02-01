Categories
Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC)

Global “Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC):

  • Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC), also named 4-Methyl-2-pentanol, is a colorless stable liquid with a medium odor, an organic chemical compound. The chemical formula of methyl isobutyl carbinol is C6H14O, with molar mass of 102.174. The CAS number is 108-11-2.MIBC has limited solubility in water, but is miscible with most organic solvents. It can be used as a latent solvent within a solvent blend to alter performance characteristics such as drying, curing, viscosity and flow. It also has good solvent power for dissolving oils, waxes, gums, natural resins and cellulose. The main uses of MIBC are as a frother in mineral flotation and in the production of lubricant oil additives. Besides that, MIBC can also be applied in surface coatings, thinners, printing inks, adhesives, cosmetics, toiletries and cleaners.

    Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Celanese
  • Shell Chemicals
  • Dow Chemical
  • Arkema
  • Solvay (Rhodia)
  • Monument Chemical
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • Japan Refine
  • Weifang Yihua
  • Hubei Jusheng

    Scope of Report:

  • With developed manufacturing technology, America is the largest supplier of MIBC, occupying 48% production market share. On the other hand, America is also the largest consumption market with sales market share of 42%. Europe followed, with a sales market share of 32% and production market share of 30%.
  • Generally, the high-purity MIBC is widely used in various lubricant, paintings and coatings. In the last several years, the fast development of automotive industry drives the demand of lubricant and mass constructions also required these paintings and coatings.
  • On the other hand, the price of MIBC was followed the price trend of oil in the last several years. The price wave of raw materials also influenced MIBCâ€™s price largely. In addition, the consumption market is relative little due to the substitute products.
  • The worldwide market for Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 130 million USD in 2024, from 120 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • 98.0% Type
  • 98.5% Type
  • 99.0% Type
  • 99.5% Type

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Lube oils & Hydraulic fluids
  • Mining
  • Paints & Coatings
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

