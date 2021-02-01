Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Global “Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC):

Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC), also named 4-Methyl-2-pentanol, is a colorless stable liquid with a medium odor, an organic chemical compound. The chemical formula of methyl isobutyl carbinol is C6H14O, with molar mass of 102.174. The CAS number is 108-11-2.MIBC has limited solubility in water, but is miscible with most organic solvents. It can be used as a latent solvent within a solvent blend to alter performance characteristics such as drying, curing, viscosity and flow. It also has good solvent power for dissolving oils, waxes, gums, natural resins and cellulose. The main uses of MIBC are as a frother in mineral flotation and in the production of lubricant oil additives. Besides that, MIBC can also be applied in surface coatings, thinners, printing inks, adhesives, cosmetics, toiletries and cleaners. Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Celanese

Shell Chemicals

Dow Chemical

Arkema

Solvay (Rhodia)

Monument Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals

Japan Refine

Weifang Yihua

Hubei Jusheng

With developed manufacturing technology, America is the largest supplier of MIBC, occupying 48% production market share. On the other hand, America is also the largest consumption market with sales market share of 42%. Europe followed, with a sales market share of 32% and production market share of 30%.

Generally, the high-purity MIBC is widely used in various lubricant, paintings and coatings. In the last several years, the fast development of automotive industry drives the demand of lubricant and mass constructions also required these paintings and coatings.

On the other hand, the price of MIBC was followed the price trend of oil in the last several years. The price wave of raw materials also influenced MIBCâ€™s price largely. In addition, the consumption market is relative little due to the substitute products.

The worldwide market for Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 130 million USD in 2024, from 120 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

98.0% Type

98.5% Type

99.0% Type

99.5% Type Market Segment by Application:

Lube oils & Hydraulic fluids

Mining

Paints & Coatings