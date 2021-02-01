Categories
Automotive Axle Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Automotive Axle

Global “Automotive Axle Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Automotive Axle Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Automotive Axle market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Automotive Axle:

  • An axle is a central shaft for a rotating wheel or gear. On wheeled vehicles, the axle may be fixed to the wheels, rotating with them, or fixed to the vehicle, with the wheels rotating around the axle. In the former case, bearings or bushings are provided at the mounting points where the axle is supported. In the latter case, a bearing or bushing sits inside a central hole in the wheel to allow the wheel or gear to rotate around the axle.

    Automotive Axle Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • AAM
  • Meritor
  • DANA
  • ZF
  • PRESS KOGYO
  • HANDE Axle
  • BENTELER
  • Sichuan Jian’an
  • KOFCO
  • Gestamp
  • Shandong Heavy Industry
  • Hyundai Dymos
  • Magneti Marelli
  • SINOTRUK
  • Hyundai WIA
  • SAF-HOLLAND
  • SG Automotive
  • IJT Technology Holdings

    Scope of Report:

  • Market competition is fierce. Although AAM, Meritor and DANA are the top 3 players in 2016, occupying for over 33.7% of global automotive axle market, the market concentration is relatively not too high. In this report, the top 18 listed companies occupy about 70% of the market in 2016.
  • Subject to fluctuations in the price of steel raw materials, the product average price declined in the past few years, however, in the end of 2016, the price of steel raised up, this lead to the average price increased in 2016 and 2017.
  • For vehicle industry, OEMs requires each automotive axle to meet rigid qualification standards to ensure performance, quality, and engineering design fit. Automotive axle sold into the aftermarket for replacement purposes are not of sufficient quality or reliability to be used by OEMs. Accordingly, automotive axle for OEMs is not interchangeable with or substitutable for automotive axle for the aftermarket, and demand for each is separate.The worldwide market for Automotive Axle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 30000 million USD in 2024, from 25500 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automotive Axle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Front Axle
  • Rear Axle

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Commercial Vehicle
  • Passenger Cars

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Axle product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Axle, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Axle in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Automotive Axle competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Automotive Axle breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Automotive Axle market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Axle sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Automotive Axle Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Automotive Axle Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

