Automotive Axle Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

About Automotive Axle:

An axle is a central shaft for a rotating wheel or gear. On wheeled vehicles, the axle may be fixed to the wheels, rotating with them, or fixed to the vehicle, with the wheels rotating around the axle. In the former case, bearings or bushings are provided at the mounting points where the axle is supported. In the latter case, a bearing or bushing sits inside a central hole in the wheel to allow the wheel or gear to rotate around the axle. Automotive Axle Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

AAM

Meritor

DANA

ZF

PRESS KOGYO

HANDE Axle

BENTELER

Sichuan Jian’an

KOFCO

Gestamp

Shandong Heavy Industry

Hyundai Dymos

Magneti Marelli

SINOTRUK

Hyundai WIA

SAF-HOLLAND

SG Automotive

Scope of Report:

Market competition is fierce. Although AAM, Meritor and DANA are the top 3 players in 2016, occupying for over 33.7% of global automotive axle market, the market concentration is relatively not too high. In this report, the top 18 listed companies occupy about 70% of the market in 2016.

Subject to fluctuations in the price of steel raw materials, the product average price declined in the past few years, however, in the end of 2016, the price of steel raised up, this lead to the average price increased in 2016 and 2017.

For vehicle industry, OEMs requires each automotive axle to meet rigid qualification standards to ensure performance, quality, and engineering design fit. Automotive axle sold into the aftermarket for replacement purposes are not of sufficient quality or reliability to be used by OEMs. Accordingly, automotive axle for OEMs is not interchangeable with or substitutable for automotive axle for the aftermarket, and demand for each is separate.The worldwide market for Automotive Axle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 30000 million USD in 2024, from 25500 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Axle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Front Axle

Rear Axle Market Segment by Application:

Commercial Vehicle