Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane)

Global “Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane):

  • Gas Separation Membranes is an interphase between two adjacent phases acting as a selective barrier, regulating the transport of gases among gas mixtures.

    Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Air Products
  • Air Liquide
  • UBE
  • Grasys
  • Evonik
  • Schlumberger
  • IGS
  • Honeywell
  • MTR
  • Borsig
  • Parker Hannifin
  • Tianbang
  • SSS

    Scope of Report:

  • Gas Separation Membranes are mainly classified into the following types: Hollow Fiber, Spiral wound, and others. Hollow Fiber is the most widely used type which takes up about 86.89 % of the total in 2016 in Global.
  • The Gas Separation Membranes average price in global is in the decline trend, from 1152 $/unit in 2012 to 1019 $/unit in 2017. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The Gas Separation Membranes sales will reach about 432 K Units in 2016 from 376 K Units in 2012 in global, with the CAGR of 3.51%.
  • USA is the largest consumption countries of Gas Separation Membranes in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years, the market share of the USA is about 37% in 2016, followed by Europe (33%), China (14%) and Japan (9%).
  • USA, Germany, France, Japan and China are now the key producers in the world, while USA is the largest with the share more than 50%. There are some producer manufacturing Gas Separation Membranes in China, such as Tianbang, SSS, etc. and some abroad companies, e.g. IGS, have plants in China, too.
  • Air Products, Air Liquide, UBE, Grasys, Evonik, Schlumberger, IGS, Honeywell, and MTR are the key suppliers in global market. Top 3 took up about 64% of the global production in 2016. Air Products, Air Liquide, UBE, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers all around the world.
  • The worldwide market for Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 23 million USD in 2024, from 22 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Hollow Fiber
  • Spiral Wound
  • Others

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Isolation of Inert N2 from Air
  • H2 Recovery
  • CO2 Removal from Natural Gas
  • Vapor/Nitrogen Separation
  • Other Applications

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

