Bolts Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

About Bolts:

Bolt is a fastener consisting of a threaded pin or rod with a head at one end, designed to be inserted through holes in assembled parts and secured by a mated nut that is tightened by applying torque. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Fastenal

KAMAX

Arconic (Alcoa)

Acument

Infasco

Dokka Fasteners

Marmon

Gem-Year

Stanley Black & Decker

LISI Group

CISER

SundramÂ Fasteners

Nucor Fastener

TR Fastenings

Tianbao Fastener

Cooper & Turner

ATF

XINXING FASTENERS

Ganter

Nitto Seiko

OglaendÂ System

PennÂ Engineering

Bolts Market Types

Half Screw Bolt

Full Screw Bolt Bolts Market Applications:

Automotive

Machinery

Construction

MRO

Bolts industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc. Scope of Report:

Market competition is intense. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the bolts industry will be more and more popular in the future

The worldwide market for Bolts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 33100 million USD in 2024, from 28700 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.