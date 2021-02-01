Corrugated Plastic Board Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Categories
Global “Corrugated Plastic Board Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Corrugated Plastic Board Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Corrugated Plastic Board market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Corrugated Plastic Board:

  • Corrugated plastic is usually made from polypropylene which is capable of being recycled. Fluted (corrugated) Polypropylene (PP) sheet, a polyolefin product, is a lightweight, material known for its versatility across many industries and applications. Fluted PP is used in Graphic Arts, Packaging, Agriculture, Automotive and Industrial markets. Common applications include signage, trade show and retail display, binding/stationary, crates, as separators or liners in packaging, vehicle trunk liners, and more. Sturdy, reusable, recyclable, returnable, waterproof fluted polypropylene shipping containers are superior to corrugated paper. Polypropylene offers good resistance to chemical or acid attacks and has low moisture absorption and superior electrical insulation.

    Corrugated Plastic Board Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Coroplast (Inteplast Group)
  • Primex Plastics
  • Karton
  • SIMONA
  • DS Smith
  • Distriplast
  • Sangeeta Group
  • Northern Ireland Plastics
  • Zibo Kelida Plastic
  • Tah Hsin Industrial
  • Twinplast
  • Plastflute
  • Creabuild
  • Corex Plastics

    Scope of Report:

  • The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as graphic arts and signage, packaging and storage, agriculture, automotive, building and construction and so on. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areasâ€™ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
  • The market for Corrugated Plastic Board is highly fragmented with major players such as Coroplast (Inteplast Group), Primex Plastics, Karton, SIMONA, DS Smith, Distriplast, Sangeeta Group, Northern Ireland Plastics, Zibo Kelida Plastic, Tah Hsin Industrial, Twinplast, Plastflute, Creabuild, Corex Plastics and so on. There are many small companies in this market.
  • The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The uses corrugated plastic board are put to demonstrate its fantastic versatility. New uses are being identified almost every day. Demand for corrugated plastic is sure to grow, but as many of the plastics used are dependent on crude oil, the raw material costs are subject to the fluctuations (and inevitable growth) of oil prices. This may prove to be a controlling factor.
  • Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitionsâ€™ unfair methods of competition.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Corrugated Plastic Board is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 3040 million USD in 2024, from 2010 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Corrugated Plastic Board in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Polypropylene Type
  • Polyethylene Type
  • Others

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Graphic Arts and Signage
  • Packaging and Storage
  • Agriculture
  • Automotive
  • Building and Construction
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Corrugated Plastic Board product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Corrugated Plastic Board, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Corrugated Plastic Board in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Corrugated Plastic Board competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Corrugated Plastic Board breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Corrugated Plastic Board market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Corrugated Plastic Board sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Corrugated Plastic Board Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Corrugated Plastic Board Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

