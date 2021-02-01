Categories
Aluminum Plates Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Aluminum Plates

Global “Aluminum Plates Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Aluminum Plates Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Aluminum Plates market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Aluminum Plates:

  • Aluminum plate, aluminum from 0.008 inches to less than 0.25 inches thick is considered sheet. Thinner aluminum is foil and aluminum 0.250 inches and thicker is plate. In this report, the statistics data is aluminum plate with over 0.250 inches thickness.

    Aluminum Plates Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Constellium
  • Kaiser Aluminum
  • Alcoa
  • Aleris
  • KUMZ
  • Furukawa-Sky
  • Kobelco
  • AMAG
  • VIMETCO (Alro SA)
  • Nippon Light Metal
  • Alimex
  • GLEICH GmbH
  • Hulamin
  • Chalco
  • Alnan Aluminium
  • Jingmei Aluminium
  • Mingtai Group
  • Southern Aluminum
  • Nanshan Aluminum

    Scope of Report:

  • At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the aluminum plate industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises and production are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companiesâ€™ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as Chinese aluminum plate production enterprise technology continues to improve.
  • The global Aluminum Plate industry reached a production volume of approximately 1131.1 K MT in 2017, and is expected to reach 1658.9 K MT in 2025.
  • The largest market is in China. The market will reached a production volume of approximately 378.6 K MT in 2017, and the production volume share is 33.47%, and the secondary market is Europe, it will reached a revenue production volume of 350.9 K MT in 2017, and the production volume share is 31.02%.
  • Now, the leading manufacturers of Aluminum Plate located in the USA, Europe, such as Constellium (Europe), Kaiser Aluminum (USA), Alcoa (USA), Aleris (USA).
  • New enterprise can cooperate with the leading company, such as Constellium, and also must strengthen the study of the product, to promote the company’s products to obtain industry competitiveness and market share. Although Aluminum Plate brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Aluminum Plates is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 6500 million USD in 2024, from 4820 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Aluminum Plates in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • 23480
  • 53480
  • 63480
  • 73480
  • 83480
  • Others

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Mechanical Engineering or Mold
  • Railway & Shipping Industry
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Aluminum Plates product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Aluminum Plates, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Aluminum Plates in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Aluminum Plates competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Aluminum Plates breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Aluminum Plates market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aluminum Plates sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13813745

    Table of Contents of Aluminum Plates Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Aluminum Plates Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

