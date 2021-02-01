Aluminum Plates Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global “Aluminum Plates Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Aluminum Plates Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Aluminum Plates market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Aluminum Plates:

Aluminum plate, aluminum from 0.008 inches to less than 0.25 inches thick is considered sheet. Thinner aluminum is foil and aluminum 0.250 inches and thicker is plate. In this report, the statistics data is aluminum plate with over 0.250 inches thickness. Aluminum Plates Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Constellium

Kaiser Aluminum

Alcoa

Aleris

KUMZ

Furukawa-Sky

Kobelco

AMAG

VIMETCO (Alro SA)

Nippon Light Metal

Alimex

GLEICH GmbH

Hulamin

Chalco

Alnan Aluminium

Jingmei Aluminium

Mingtai Group

Southern Aluminum

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the aluminum plate industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises and production are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companiesâ€™ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as Chinese aluminum plate production enterprise technology continues to improve.

The global Aluminum Plate industry reached a production volume of approximately 1131.1 K MT in 2017, and is expected to reach 1658.9 K MT in 2025.

The largest market is in China. The market will reached a production volume of approximately 378.6 K MT in 2017, and the production volume share is 33.47%, and the secondary market is Europe, it will reached a revenue production volume of 350.9 K MT in 2017, and the production volume share is 31.02%.

Now, the leading manufacturers of Aluminum Plate located in the USA, Europe, such as Constellium (Europe), Kaiser Aluminum (USA), Alcoa (USA), Aleris (USA).

New enterprise can cooperate with the leading company, such as Constellium, and also must strengthen the study of the product, to promote the company’s products to obtain industry competitiveness and market share. Although Aluminum Plate brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Aluminum Plates is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 6500 million USD in 2024, from 4820 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Aluminum Plates in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

23480

53480

63480

73480

83480

Others Market Segment by Application:

Aerospace & Defense

Mechanical Engineering or Mold

Railway & Shipping Industry