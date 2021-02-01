Preservative Blends Market 2021: Key Player Analysis, Growth Insight, Size, Share, Regional and Global Forecast by 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Preservatives refer to human-made or natural chemicals, which are added to food items to prevent them from spoilage. Fresh food items are preserved every day by storing food items in the freezer of the fridge. Meats cooked over burning coal or wood or smoking fish are also considered as preservation methods. A preservative is added to different products like food products, beverages, pharmaceutical drugs, paints, biological samples, cosmetics, wood, and many other products that prevent decomposition of microbial growth or undesirable chemical changes.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The preservative blends market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as the rising prominence of packaged food products due to the changing lifestyle and food preference of consumers. Moreover, the increasing demand for premium personal care products, boosted by the change in consumers’ lifestyle due to their rising disposable income, is likely to drive the market. However, increasing the implementation of stringent government rules and regulations regarding these preservatives’ usage may restrict the market from growing steadily shortly.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Preservative Blends Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the preservative blends market with detailed market segmentation type, application, and geography. The global preservative blends market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading preservative blends market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global preservative blends market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the global preservative blends market is divided into parabens, formaldehyde, halogenated, alcohols, and organic acids. On the basis of application, the global preservative blends market is divided into beauty care, home care, and personal care.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global preservative blends market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The preservative blends market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the preservative blends market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the preservative blends market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the preservative blends market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of marketplayers. The marketpayers from preservative blends market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for preservative blends in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the preservative blends market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and marketstrategies in the preservative blends market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BASF SE

CISME Italy SRL

ISCA UK Ltd

Salicylates & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Schlke Inc

Sharon Laboratories

Spectrum Chemical

The Dow Chemical Co.

Thor Personal Care

Troy Corp.

