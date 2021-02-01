Plant-based Meat Market Report 2021 – Global Industry Analysis by Size, Growth Rate and Demand Status, CAGR and YOY Growth Analysis Forecast to 2024

This “Plant-based Meat Market” report presents valuable insights on global and regional market share analysis with industry trends and dynamics including drivers, challenges, opportunities and threats. The Plant-based Meat market report offers overview of top company profiles with business revenue, value, supply and demand status of industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing.

Plant-based Meat Market report will grow at a CAGR of over 17 % with Revenue USD 3.17 billion during the Forecast Period. And also provides YOY growth 15.47% of industry.

About Plant-based Meat Market:

Global Plant-based Meat Market: About this marketOur plant-based meat market analysis considers sales from plant-based beef, plant-based chicken, plant-based pork, and other types. Our study also finds the sales of plant-based meat in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the plant-based beef segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of product launches and innovations will play a significant role in the plant-based beef segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global plant-based meat market report looks at factors such as new product launches, growing investments by vendors in the market, and an increase in the number of people following the vegan lifestyle. However, increasing consumption of animal meat, the development of cell-based meat products, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the plant-based meat industry over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the scope of the growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing factors related to the Plant-based Meat market are thoroughly assessed in the report in a view to entail a broader picture of the market. The report also covers the recent agreements including merger & acquisition, partnership or joint venture and latest developments of the manufacturers to sustain in the global competition of the Plant-based Meat market.

This study identifies the rising developments from niche players as one of the prime reasons driving the Plant-based Meat market growth during the next few years. Also, development of Plant-based Meat market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Leading Players Covered in the Market:

Beyond Meat Inc.

Gathered Foods Corp.

Impossible Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Monde Nissin Corp.

Moving Mountains Foods

The Kraft Heinz Co.

The Tofurky Co. Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc.

and Unilever Group. Market Dynamics of Plant-based Meat Market:

Market Driver: New Product Launches.

Market Challenge: Stringent Regulations.

Market Trend: Growth Of Private Label Brands

New product launches

Consumers across the world are increasingly becoming health conscious. This coupled with growing concerns pertaining to GHG emissions in the animal meat industry, has increased the demand for plant-based meat products. This is encouraging market vendors to introduce new products to cater to the growing demand for plant-based meat food across the world. For instance, in June 2019, Beyond Meat Inc. launched its latest product, Beyond Beef, which is free from GMOs, soy, and gluten. The product is designed to provide the same versatility, meaty texture, and juiciness of traditional beef. Such successful product launches are helping vendors to increase revenue and expand their presence in the market. These factors will lead to the expansion of the global plant-based meat market at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.

Growth of private label brands

The increasing prominence of private label brands is a positive trend that can influence the growth of the global plant-based meat market. Major retailers across the globe are coming with their own brands of plant-based meat products after realizing the growth potential of plant-based meat products. The private label product segment grew in terms of scope and size over the past decade. Unlike branded products, private label products are available at a low price. Thus, price-sensitive consumers are more likely to purchase private label products. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Major factors covered in the report:

Global Plant-based Meat Market summary

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Analysis by Application

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Global Plant-based Meat Market Forecast

Study on Market Research Factors

Plant-based Meat Market Segmentation Covers:

By Type:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Plant-based Meat Market Segment by Regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Plant-based Meat market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Plant-based Meat market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

The Plant-based Meat Market Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

– What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Plant-based Meat?

– Who are the global key manufacturers of Plant-based Meat industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

– Economic impact on Plant-based Meat industry and development trend of Plant-based Meat industry.

– What will the Plant-based Meat market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

– What are the key factors driving the global Plant-based Meat industry?

– What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Plant-based Meat – market?

– What are the Plant-based Meat market challenges to market growth?

– What are the Plant-based Meat market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Plant-based Meat market?

