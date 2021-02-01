Kimchi Market Progressive Growth Analysis 2021: Business Status by Top Key Players, Competitive Research and Methodology, Latest Market Dynamics Forecast to 2024

This “Kimchi Market” report presents valuable insights on global and regional market share analysis with industry trends and dynamics including drivers, challenges, opportunities and threats. The Kimchi market report offers overview of top company profiles with business revenue, value, supply and demand status of industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing.

Kimchi Market report will grow at a CAGR of almost 8 % with Revenue USD 2.39 billion during the Forecast Period. And also provides YOY growth 7.4% of industry.

About Kimchi Market:

Global Kimchi Market: About this marketOur kimchi market analysis considers sales from conventional kimchi and organic kimchi products. Our study also finds the sales of kimchi in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the conventional kimchi segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as challenges associated with the shift from conventional ingredient production to high-scale organic production will play a significant role in the conventional kimchi segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global kimchi market report looks at factors such as product launches, health benefits offered by kimchi, and initiatives for the development of the kimchi industry. However, product recalls, growing preference for freshly prepared kimchi, and the availability of other fermented foods may hamper the growth of the kimchi industry over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the scope of the growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing factors related to the Kimchi market are thoroughly assessed in the report in a view to entail a broader picture of the market. The report also covers the recent agreements including merger & acquisition, partnership or joint venture and latest developments of the manufacturers to sustain in the global competition of the Kimchi market.

This study identifies the rising developments from niche players as one of the prime reasons driving the Kimchi market growth during the next few years. Also, development of Kimchi market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Leading Players Covered in the Market:

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Cosmos Food Co. Inc.

Daesang Corp.

Dongwon F&B

Elaia Holdings (Hong Kong) Ltd.

MILKimchi Inc.

Pulmuone Co. Ltd.

Sinto Gourmet LLC

Sunja’s Oriental Foods Inc.

and Tazaki Foods Ltd. Market Dynamics of Kimchi Market:

Market Driver: Health Benefits Offered By Kimchi.

Market Challenge: Product Recalls.

Market Trend: Growing Demand For Plant-Based Diets

Health benefits offered by kimchi

Kimchi is a low-fat, high-fiber food product widely available through various distribution channels. Consumers worldwide have started opting for healthy food products owing to the side effects associated with processed food products that contain added flavors and other additives. Kimchi offers a wide range of health benefits. As kimchi is fermented, it contains healthy bacteria called lactobacilli, which aids in digestion. Also, the by-product of fermentation probiotics can prevent infections among consumers. Kimchi contains Vitamin A that can help to get rid of free radicals that cause cancer. Also, Vitamin A helps maintain healthy eyesight. Such benefits offered by kimchi will lead to the expansion of the global kimchi market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for plant-based diets

Plant-based diets are gaining popularity worldwide owing to growing consumer inclination toward healthy food. Kimchi is made of plant-based ingredients such as cabbage, radish, ginger, and onion. The growing shift toward plant-based diets is encouraging some of the vendors in the market in focus to launch new variants of plant-based kimchi. Some of the factors encouraging consumer shift toward plant-based diets are the health risks associated with meat consumption and growing focus on animal welfare. Plant-based food products contain necessary nutrients such as fiber, antioxidants, magnesium, folate, potassium, beneficial plant compounds, and vitamins. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Major factors covered in the report:

Global Kimchi Market summary

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Analysis by Application

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Global Kimchi Market Forecast

Study on Market Research Factors

Kimchi Market Segmentation Covers:

By Type:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Kimchi Market Segment by Regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Kimchi market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Kimchi market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

The Kimchi Market Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

– What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Kimchi?

– Who are the global key manufacturers of Kimchi industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

– Economic impact on Kimchi industry and development trend of Kimchi industry.

– What will the Kimchi market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

– What are the key factors driving the global Kimchi industry?

– What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Kimchi – market?

– What are the Kimchi market challenges to market growth?

– What are the Kimchi market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Kimchi market?

