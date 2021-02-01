Radiology Information Systems Market Report 2021 – Global Industry Analysis by Size, Growth Rate and Demand Status, CAGR and YOY Growth Analysis Forecast to 2024

This “Radiology Information Systems Market” report presents valuable insights on global and regional market share analysis with industry trends and dynamics including drivers, challenges, opportunities and threats. The Radiology Information Systems market report offers overview of top company profiles with business revenue, value, supply and demand status of industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing.

Radiology Information Systems Market report will grow at a CAGR of over 1 % with Revenue USD 114.97 million during the Forecast Period. And also provides YOY growth 1.29% of industry.

About Radiology Information Systems Market:

Global Radiology Information Systems Market: About this marketOur radiology information systems market analysis considers sales from integrated RIS and standalone RIS products. Our study also finds the sales of radiology information systems in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the integrated RIS segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as advanced technologies, such as PACS, EHR, and HIS. will play a significant role in the integrated RIS segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global radiology information systems market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors, demand for workflow management technology, and laws and regulations supporting the use of healthcare technology solutions. However, the high cost of healthcare technology solutions, limitations of healthcare technology solutions, and slowing demand for standalone RIS may hamper the growth of the radiology information systems industry over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the scope of the growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing factors related to the Radiology Information Systems market are thoroughly assessed in the report in a view to entail a broader picture of the market. The report also covers the recent agreements including merger & acquisition, partnership or joint venture and latest developments of the manufacturers to sustain in the global competition of the Radiology Information Systems market.

This study identifies the rising developments from niche players as one of the prime reasons driving the Radiology Information Systems market growth during the next few years. Also, development of Radiology Information Systems market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Leading Players Covered in the Market:

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Epic Systems Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

and Siemens Healthineers AG. Market Dynamics of Radiology Information Systems Market:

Market Driver: Increasing Prevalence Of Diseases And Related Risk Factors.

Market Challenge: Limitations Of Healthcare Technology Solutions.

Market Trend: Increasing Demand For Cloud-Based Systems

Increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors

The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, orthopedic diseases, neurological diseases, and CVD is increasing. The risk factors associated with these chronic conditions including smoking, hypertension, obesity, and diabetes have also increased considerably in recent years. Medical imaging tests such as MRI and CT are vital in the diagnosis and management of chronic diseases. This is increasing the demand for workflow management technologies such as radiology information systems (RIS) to create, store, manage, manipulate, and distribute radiological data and images of patients. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors will lead to the expansion of the global radiology information systems market at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for cloud-based systems

The integration of cloud technology in RIS offers numerous advantages to end-users, such as providing a secure platform to store the sensitive data of patients, increased productivity as it allows access, sharing, exchange, and viewing of data from anywhere anytime, and increased cost savings as cloud storage eliminates the need to purchase and install additional local network storage devices. Moreover, the increasing integration of cloud services in RIS reduces the dependency on IT administrators as most technical tasks are taken care of by the cloud service provider and the RIS vendor. Cloud computing provides pay-for-use pricing systems to end-users. It helps clients avoid paying for unused memory. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Major factors covered in the report:

Global Radiology Information Systems Market summary

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Analysis by Application

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Global Radiology Information Systems Market Forecast

Study on Market Research Factors

Radiology Information Systems Market Segmentation Covers:

By Type:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Radiology Information Systems Market Segment by Regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Radiology Information Systems market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Radiology Information Systems market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

The Radiology Information Systems Market Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

– What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Radiology Information Systems?

– Who are the global key manufacturers of Radiology Information Systems industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

– Economic impact on Radiology Information Systems industry and development trend of Radiology Information Systems industry.

– What will the Radiology Information Systems market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

– What are the key factors driving the global Radiology Information Systems industry?

– What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Radiology Information Systems – market?

– What are the Radiology Information Systems market challenges to market growth?

– What are the Radiology Information Systems market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Radiology Information Systems market?

