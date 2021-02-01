Bunker Fuel Market Analysis 2021-2024: Continues Growth Analysis with CAGR and Revenue, Business Opportunities, Regional Outlook with Top Vendors Analysis

This “Bunker Fuel Market” report presents valuable insights on global and regional market share analysis with industry trends and dynamics including drivers, challenges, opportunities and threats. The Bunker Fuel market report offers overview of top company profiles with business revenue, value, supply and demand status of industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing.

Bunker Fuel Market report will grow at a CAGR of over 7 % with Revenue USD 43.75 billion during the Forecast Period. And also provides YOY growth 26.55% of industry.

About Bunker Fuel Market:

Global Bunker Fuel Market: About this marketOur bunker fuel market analysis considers sales from high sulfur fuel and low sulfur fuel types. Our study also finds the sales of bunker fuel in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the low sulfur fuel segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the implementation of MARPOL regulations which is restricting the use of fuels with a sulfur content more than 0.5% will play a significant role in the low sulfur fuel segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global bunker fuel market report looks at factors such as the increasing global volume of seaborne trade, expansion of marine fleets, and increasing global refining capacity. However, implementation of MARPOL regulations, fluctuations in the cost of crude oil, and increasing adoption of slow steaming may hamper the growth of the bunker fuel industry over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the scope of the growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing factors related to the Bunker Fuel market are thoroughly assessed in the report in a view to entail a broader picture of the market.

This study identifies the rising developments from niche players as one of the prime reasons driving the Bunker Fuel market growth during the next few years. Also, development of Bunker Fuel market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Leading Players Covered in the Market:

BP Plc

Chevron Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

Ocean Bunkering Services (Pte.) Ltd.

PetroChina Co. Ltd.

Qatar Petroleum

Rosneft Oil Co.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

and TOTAL SA. Market Dynamics of Bunker Fuel Market:

Market Driver: Increasing Global Volume Of Seaborne Trade.

Market Challenge: Implementation Of Marpol Regulations.

Market Trend: Development Of Scrubber Technology

Increasing global volume of seaborne trade

Seaborne transportation is a key part of globalization. It enables international trade, supports supply chains, and plays a crucial role in cross-border transportation. Seaborne transportation nurtures industrial development, as it supports the growth of manufacturing, brings together customers and industries, and promotes the integration of economies and trade between regions. The global volume of seaborne trade grew by more than 15% between 2013 and 2018. It is expected to grow further owing to the growth of the global GDP. An increase in disposable income in developing economies has resulted in a rise in their contribution to the growth in the global volume of seaborne trade. This increasing global volume of seaborne trade will lead to the expansion of the global bunker fuel market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Development of scrubber technology

The emission of sulfur must be reduced to comply with the stringent norms related to emissions. Reducing sulfur emissions is a major challenge for the shipping industry, as it requires certain changes. A short-term solution that can help reduce the emission of sulfur is the use of marine scrubbers. Marine scrubbers are exhaust gas cleaning technologies that are used to remove most sulfur oxides and particulate matter from the exhaust gases released by vessels. Several marine scrubber companies are collaborating within the value chain to improve the technology and simplify installation. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Major factors covered in the report:

Global Bunker Fuel Market summary

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Analysis by Application

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Global Bunker Fuel Market Forecast

Study on Market Research Factors

Bunker Fuel Market Segmentation Covers:

By Type:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Bunker Fuel Market Segment by Regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Bunker Fuel market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Bunker Fuel market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

The Bunker Fuel Market Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

– What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Bunker Fuel?

– Who are the global key manufacturers of Bunker Fuel industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

– Economic impact on Bunker Fuel industry and development trend of Bunker Fuel industry.

– What will the Bunker Fuel market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

– What are the key factors driving the global Bunker Fuel industry?

– What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Bunker Fuel – market?

– What are the Bunker Fuel market challenges to market growth?

– What are the Bunker Fuel market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Bunker Fuel market?

