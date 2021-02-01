Duty-free Retailing Market Report 2021 – Global Industry Analysis by Size, Growth Rate and Demand Status, CAGR and YOY Growth Analysis Forecast to 2024

This “Duty-free Retailing Market” report presents valuable insights on global and regional market share analysis with industry trends and dynamics including drivers, challenges, opportunities and threats. The Duty-free Retailing market report offers overview of top company profiles with business revenue, value, supply and demand status of industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing.

Duty-free Retailing Market report will grow at a CAGR of 9% with Revenue USD 53.5 billion during the Forecast Period. And also provides YOY growth 8.05% of industry.

About Duty-free Retailing Market:

The Report has been monitoring the global duty-free retailing market and it is poised to grow by USD 53.5 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on duty-free retailing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Growing number of retail stores offering duty-free products. In addition, growing M&A activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the duty-free retailing market as well.

Furthermore, the scope of the growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing factors related to the Duty-free Retailing market are thoroughly assessed in the report in a view to entail a broader picture of the market. The report also covers the recent agreements including merger & acquisition, partnership or joint venture and latest developments of the manufacturers to sustain in the global competition of the Duty-free Retailing market.

This study identifies the rising developments from niche players as one of the prime reasons driving the Duty-free Retailing market growth during the next few years. Also, development of Duty-free Retailing market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Leading Players Covered in the Market:

DFS Group Ltd.

Dubai Duty Free

Dufry Ltd.

Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG

HOTEL SHILLA Co. Ltd.

JR /Group

King Power International Co. Ltd.

Lagardère Group

LOTTE SHOPPING Co. Ltd.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE Market Dynamics of Duty-free Retailing Market:

Market Driver: Growing Number Of Retail Stores Offering Duty-Free Products.

Market Trends: Growing M&A Activities