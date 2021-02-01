IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2026| Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, FundCount, QED Financial System

Los Angeles United States: The global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, FundCount, QED Financial System, ProTrak International, Broadridge Investment Management Solutions, SoftTarget Inc., SimCorp Inc., eFront Financial Solutions, SunGard Finacials, ProTrak International, Broadridge Investment Management Solutions

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) market.

Segmentation by Product: On-premise, Cloud-based, Hybrid IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM)

Segmentation by Application: Portfolio Management, Compliance, Risk Management, Client Statements & Reporting, Trade Order Management, Workflow Automation, Benchmarking, Cash Flow & Accounting, Others

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) market

Showing the development of the global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) market. In order to collect key insights about the global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) market to triangulate the data.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 On-premise

1.2.3 Cloud-based

1.2.4 Hybrid

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Portfolio Management

1.3.3 Compliance

1.3.4 Risk Management

1.3.5 Client Statements & Reporting

1.3.6 Trade Order Management

1.3.7 Workflow Automation

1.3.8 Benchmarking

1.3.9 Cash Flow & Accounting

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Trends

2.3.2 IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Drivers

2.3.3 IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Challenges

2.3.4 IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Revenue

3.4 Global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Revenue in 2020

3.5 IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

11.1.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Company Details

11.1.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Business Overview

11.1.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Introduction

11.1.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Revenue in IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Recent Development

11.2 FundCount

11.2.1 FundCount Company Details

11.2.2 FundCount Business Overview

11.2.3 FundCount IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Introduction

11.2.4 FundCount Revenue in IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 FundCount Recent Development

11.3 QED Financial System

11.3.1 QED Financial System Company Details

11.3.2 QED Financial System Business Overview

11.3.3 QED Financial System IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Introduction

11.3.4 QED Financial System Revenue in IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 QED Financial System Recent Development

11.4 ProTrak International

11.4.1 ProTrak International Company Details

11.4.2 ProTrak International Business Overview

11.4.3 ProTrak International IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Introduction

11.4.4 ProTrak International Revenue in IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 ProTrak International Recent Development

11.5 Broadridge Investment Management Solutions

11.5.1 Broadridge Investment Management Solutions Company Details

11.5.2 Broadridge Investment Management Solutions Business Overview

11.5.3 Broadridge Investment Management Solutions IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Introduction

11.5.4 Broadridge Investment Management Solutions Revenue in IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Broadridge Investment Management Solutions Recent Development

11.6 SoftTarget Inc.

11.6.1 SoftTarget Inc. Company Details

11.6.2 SoftTarget Inc. Business Overview

11.6.3 SoftTarget Inc. IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Introduction

11.6.4 SoftTarget Inc. Revenue in IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 SoftTarget Inc. Recent Development

11.7 SimCorp Inc.

11.7.1 SimCorp Inc. Company Details

11.7.2 SimCorp Inc. Business Overview

11.7.3 SimCorp Inc. IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Introduction

11.7.4 SimCorp Inc. Revenue in IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 SimCorp Inc. Recent Development

11.8 eFront Financial Solutions

11.8.1 eFront Financial Solutions Company Details

11.8.2 eFront Financial Solutions Business Overview

11.8.3 eFront Financial Solutions IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Introduction

11.8.4 eFront Financial Solutions Revenue in IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 eFront Financial Solutions Recent Development

11.9 SunGard Finacials

11.9.1 SunGard Finacials Company Details

11.9.2 SunGard Finacials Business Overview

11.9.3 SunGard Finacials IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Introduction

11.9.4 SunGard Finacials Revenue in IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 SunGard Finacials Recent Development

11.10 CreditPoint Software

11.10.1 CreditPoint Software Company Details

11.10.2 CreditPoint Software Business Overview

11.10.3 CreditPoint Software IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Introduction

11.10.4 CreditPoint Software Revenue in IT Asset Management Solutions (ITAM) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 CreditPoint Software Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

