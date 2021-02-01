Talent Assessment Market 2020-2026- Business Insights, Trends and Key Drivers| AON, CEB, IBM

Los Angeles United States: The global Talent Assessment market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Talent Assessment market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Talent Assessment market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.
Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: AON, CEB, IBM, Pearson Vue, PSI, Tata Consultancy Services, Prometric, Korn Ferry, Hogan Assessments, Pearson Vue, PSI, Aspiring Minds, Yardstick, Thomas International, Psytech, TT Success Insight, Performanse, Talent Plus, NSEIT, AssessFirst, Chandler Macleod, TeamLease, MeritTrac, Mettl
The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Talent Assessment market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Talent Assessment market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Talent Assessment market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Talent Assessment market.
Segmentation by Product: Online Medium, Offline Medium Talent Assessment
Segmentation by Application: Entrance Assessment Services, Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services, Certification Assessment Services
Report Objectives
- Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Talent Assessment market by value and volume
- Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Talent Assessment market
- Showing the development of the global Talent Assessment market in different parts of the world
- Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Talent Assessment market, their prospects, and individual growth trends
- Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Talent Assessment market
- Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Talent Assessment market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches
With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Talent Assessment market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Talent Assessment market. In order to collect key insights about the global Talent Assessment market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Talent Assessment market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.
Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Talent Assessment market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Talent Assessment market to triangulate the data.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Talent Assessment market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Talent Assessment industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Talent Assessment market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Talent Assessment market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Talent Assessment market?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Talent Assessment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Online Medium
1.2.3 Offline Medium
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Talent Assessment Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Entrance Assessment Services
1.3.3 Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services
1.3.4 Certification Assessment Services
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Talent Assessment Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Talent Assessment Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Talent Assessment Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Talent Assessment Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Talent Assessment Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Talent Assessment Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Talent Assessment Market Trends
2.3.2 Talent Assessment Market Drivers
2.3.3 Talent Assessment Market Challenges
2.3.4 Talent Assessment Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Talent Assessment Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Talent Assessment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Talent Assessment Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Talent Assessment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Talent Assessment Revenue
3.4 Global Talent Assessment Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Talent Assessment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Talent Assessment Revenue in 2020
3.5 Talent Assessment Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Talent Assessment Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Talent Assessment Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Talent Assessment Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Talent Assessment Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Talent Assessment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Talent Assessment Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Talent Assessment Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Talent Assessment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Talent Assessment Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Talent Assessment Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Talent Assessment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Talent Assessment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Talent Assessment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Talent Assessment Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Talent Assessment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Talent Assessment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Talent Assessment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Talent Assessment Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Talent Assessment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Talent Assessment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Talent Assessment Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Talent Assessment Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Talent Assessment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Talent Assessment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Talent Assessment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Talent Assessment Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Talent Assessment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Talent Assessment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Talent Assessment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Talent Assessment Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Talent Assessment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Talent Assessment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Talent Assessment Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Talent Assessment Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Talent Assessment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Talent Assessment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Talent Assessment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Talent Assessment Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Talent Assessment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Talent Assessment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Talent Assessment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Talent Assessment Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Talent Assessment Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Talent Assessment Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Talent Assessment Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Talent Assessment Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Talent Assessment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Talent Assessment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Talent Assessment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Talent Assessment Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Talent Assessment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Talent Assessment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Talent Assessment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Talent Assessment Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Talent Assessment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Talent Assessment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Talent Assessment Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Talent Assessment Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Talent Assessment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Talent Assessment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Talent Assessment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Talent Assessment Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Talent Assessment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Talent Assessment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Talent Assessment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Talent Assessment Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Talent Assessment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Talent Assessment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 AON
11.1.1 AON Company Details
11.1.2 AON Business Overview
11.1.3 AON Talent Assessment Introduction
11.1.4 AON Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 AON Recent Development
11.2 CEB
11.2.1 CEB Company Details
11.2.2 CEB Business Overview
11.2.3 CEB Talent Assessment Introduction
11.2.4 CEB Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 CEB Recent Development
11.3 IBM
11.3.1 IBM Company Details
11.3.2 IBM Business Overview
11.3.3 IBM Talent Assessment Introduction
11.3.4 IBM Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 IBM Recent Development
11.4 Pearson Vue
11.4.1 Pearson Vue Company Details
11.4.2 Pearson Vue Business Overview
11.4.3 Pearson Vue Talent Assessment Introduction
11.4.4 Pearson Vue Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Pearson Vue Recent Development
11.5 PSI
11.5.1 PSI Company Details
11.5.2 PSI Business Overview
11.5.3 PSI Talent Assessment Introduction
11.5.4 PSI Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 PSI Recent Development
11.6 Tata Consultancy Services
11.6.1 Tata Consultancy Services Company Details
11.6.2 Tata Consultancy Services Business Overview
11.6.3 Tata Consultancy Services Talent Assessment Introduction
11.6.4 Tata Consultancy Services Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Development
11.7 Prometric
11.7.1 Prometric Company Details
11.7.2 Prometric Business Overview
11.7.3 Prometric Talent Assessment Introduction
11.7.4 Prometric Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Prometric Recent Development
11.8 Korn Ferry
11.8.1 Korn Ferry Company Details
11.8.2 Korn Ferry Business Overview
11.8.3 Korn Ferry Talent Assessment Introduction
11.8.4 Korn Ferry Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Korn Ferry Recent Development
11.9 Hogan Assessments
11.9.1 Hogan Assessments Company Details
11.9.2 Hogan Assessments Business Overview
11.9.3 Hogan Assessments Talent Assessment Introduction
11.9.4 Hogan Assessments Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Hogan Assessments Recent Development
11.10 DDI
11.10.1 DDI Company Details
11.10.2 DDI Business Overview
11.10.3 DDI Talent Assessment Introduction
11.10.4 DDI Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 DDI Recent Development
11.11 Cubiks
11.11.1 Cubiks Company Details
11.11.2 Cubiks Business Overview
11.11.3 Cubiks Talent Assessment Introduction
11.11.4 Cubiks Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Cubiks Recent Development
11.12 Aspiring Minds
11.12.1 Aspiring Minds Company Details
11.12.2 Aspiring Minds Business Overview
11.12.3 Aspiring Minds Talent Assessment Introduction
11.12.4 Aspiring Minds Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Aspiring Minds Recent Development
11.13 Yardstick
11.13.1 Yardstick Company Details
11.13.2 Yardstick Business Overview
11.13.3 Yardstick Talent Assessment Introduction
11.13.4 Yardstick Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Yardstick Recent Development
11.14 Thomas International
11.14.1 Thomas International Company Details
11.14.2 Thomas International Business Overview
11.14.3 Thomas International Talent Assessment Introduction
11.14.4 Thomas International Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Thomas International Recent Development
11.15 Psytech
11.15.1 Psytech Company Details
11.15.2 Psytech Business Overview
11.15.3 Psytech Talent Assessment Introduction
11.15.4 Psytech Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Psytech Recent Development
11.16 TT Success Insight
11.16.1 TT Success Insight Company Details
11.16.2 TT Success Insight Business Overview
11.16.3 TT Success Insight Talent Assessment Introduction
11.16.4 TT Success Insight Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 TT Success Insight Recent Development
11.17 Performanse
11.17.1 Performanse Company Details
11.17.2 Performanse Business Overview
11.17.3 Performanse Talent Assessment Introduction
11.17.4 Performanse Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 Performanse Recent Development
11.18 Talent Plus
11.18.1 Talent Plus Company Details
11.18.2 Talent Plus Business Overview
11.18.3 Talent Plus Talent Assessment Introduction
11.18.4 Talent Plus Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 Talent Plus Recent Development
11.18 NSEIT
.1 NSEIT Company Details
.2 NSEIT Business Overview
.3 NSEIT Talent Assessment Introduction
.4 NSEIT Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
.5 NSEIT Recent Development
11.20 AssessFirst
11.20.1 AssessFirst Company Details
11.20.2 AssessFirst Business Overview
11.20.3 AssessFirst Talent Assessment Introduction
11.20.4 AssessFirst Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.20.5 AssessFirst Recent Development
11.21 Chandler Macleod
11.21.1 Chandler Macleod Company Details
11.21.2 Chandler Macleod Business Overview
11.21.3 Chandler Macleod Talent Assessment Introduction
11.21.4 Chandler Macleod Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.21.5 Chandler Macleod Recent Development
11.22 TeamLease
11.22.1 TeamLease Company Details
11.22.2 TeamLease Business Overview
11.22.3 TeamLease Talent Assessment Introduction
11.22.4 TeamLease Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.22.5 TeamLease Recent Development
11.23 MeritTrac
11.23.1 MeritTrac Company Details
11.23.2 MeritTrac Business Overview
11.23.3 MeritTrac Talent Assessment Introduction
11.23.4 MeritTrac Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.23.5 MeritTrac Recent Development
11.24 Mettl
11.24.1 Mettl Company Details
11.24.2 Mettl Business Overview
11.24.3 Mettl Talent Assessment Introduction
11.24.4 Mettl Revenue in Talent Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.24.5 Mettl Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
