HVAC Rental Equipment Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Global “HVAC Rental Equipment Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. HVAC Rental Equipment Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the HVAC Rental Equipment market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About HVAC Rental Equipment:

HVAC systems are used for heating, cooling, and air conditioning spaces such as commercial buildings, and industrial facilities. End-users opt for HVAC rental services owing to the cost constraints or short duration requirements. HVAC Rental Equipment Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Aggreko

Ingersoll-Rand

Johnson Controls

United Rentals

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES

This report focuses on the HVAC Rental Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The food and beverages industry highly focus on ensuring uninterrupted production process and food safety. In addition, the quality of food produced directly depends on the quality of air within the facility. This compels foodservice outlets to rely onÂ HVACÂ equipment to maintain the prescribed temperature levels, humidity, and permissible level of contamination. Consequently, the adoption of HVAC rental equipment is gaining prominence as an emergency backup or a contingency plan to counter seasonal variations in temperatures. Technavioâ€™s market research report identifies the rising demand for HVAC rental equipment from the food and beverages industry to be one of the primary growth drivers for the global HVAC rental equipment market till 2023.

The Americas contributed the majority ofÂ share to the HVAC rental equipment marketÂ during 2017. The region will continue to lead the HVAC rental units market for the next four years.

The worldwide market for HVAC Rental Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 1540 million USD in 2023, from 990 million USD in 2017, according to a new study. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Heating

Ventilation

Air Conditioning Market Segment by Application:

Industrial

Commercial