Convention & Exhibition Market Analysis 2020 to 2026 with Strategic Trends Growth, Revenue| The Freeman Company, Informa (UBM), RELX Group

Los Angeles United States: The global Convention & Exhibition market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Convention & Exhibition market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Convention & Exhibition market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.
Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: The Freeman Company, Informa (UBM), RELX Group, BCD Meetings & Events, Cvent Inc, ATPI Ltd, CWT Meetings & Events, Production Resource Group, Clarion Events Ltd, BCD Meetings & Events, Cvent Inc, Fiera Milano SpA, Hyve Group plc, Cievents, Tarsus Group, Questex LLC, Global Sources, Meorient
The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Convention & Exhibition market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Convention & Exhibition market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Convention & Exhibition market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Convention & Exhibition market.
Segmentation by Product: Exhibition, Convention Convention & Exhibition
Segmentation by Application: Corporate Organizations, Public Organizations & NGOs, Others
Report Objectives
- Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Convention & Exhibition market by value and volume
- Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Convention & Exhibition market
- Showing the development of the global Convention & Exhibition market in different parts of the world
- Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Convention & Exhibition market, their prospects, and individual growth trends
- Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Convention & Exhibition market
- Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Convention & Exhibition market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches
With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Convention & Exhibition market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Convention & Exhibition market. In order to collect key insights about the global Convention & Exhibition market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Convention & Exhibition market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.
Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Convention & Exhibition market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Convention & Exhibition market to triangulate the data.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Convention & Exhibition market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Convention & Exhibition industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Convention & Exhibition market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Convention & Exhibition market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Convention & Exhibition market?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Convention & Exhibition Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Exhibition
1.2.3 Convention
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Convention & Exhibition Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Corporate Organizations
1.3.3 Public Organizations & NGOs
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Convention & Exhibition Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Convention & Exhibition Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Convention & Exhibition Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Convention & Exhibition Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Convention & Exhibition Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Convention & Exhibition Market Trends
2.3.2 Convention & Exhibition Market Drivers
2.3.3 Convention & Exhibition Market Challenges
2.3.4 Convention & Exhibition Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Convention & Exhibition Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Convention & Exhibition Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Convention & Exhibition Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Convention & Exhibition Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Convention & Exhibition Revenue
3.4 Global Convention & Exhibition Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Convention & Exhibition Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Convention & Exhibition Revenue in 2020
3.5 Convention & Exhibition Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Convention & Exhibition Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Convention & Exhibition Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Convention & Exhibition Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Convention & Exhibition Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Convention & Exhibition Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Convention & Exhibition Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Convention & Exhibition Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Convention & Exhibition Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Convention & Exhibition Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Convention & Exhibition Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Convention & Exhibition Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Convention & Exhibition Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Convention & Exhibition Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Convention & Exhibition Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 The Freeman Company
11.1.1 The Freeman Company Company Details
11.1.2 The Freeman Company Business Overview
11.1.3 The Freeman Company Convention & Exhibition Introduction
11.1.4 The Freeman Company Revenue in Convention & Exhibition Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 The Freeman Company Recent Development
11.2 Informa (UBM)
11.2.1 Informa (UBM) Company Details
11.2.2 Informa (UBM) Business Overview
11.2.3 Informa (UBM) Convention & Exhibition Introduction
11.2.4 Informa (UBM) Revenue in Convention & Exhibition Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Informa (UBM) Recent Development
11.3 RELX Group
11.3.1 RELX Group Company Details
11.3.2 RELX Group Business Overview
11.3.3 RELX Group Convention & Exhibition Introduction
11.3.4 RELX Group Revenue in Convention & Exhibition Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 RELX Group Recent Development
11.4 BCD Meetings & Events
11.4.1 BCD Meetings & Events Company Details
11.4.2 BCD Meetings & Events Business Overview
11.4.3 BCD Meetings & Events Convention & Exhibition Introduction
11.4.4 BCD Meetings & Events Revenue in Convention & Exhibition Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 BCD Meetings & Events Recent Development
11.5 Cvent Inc
11.5.1 Cvent Inc Company Details
11.5.2 Cvent Inc Business Overview
11.5.3 Cvent Inc Convention & Exhibition Introduction
11.5.4 Cvent Inc Revenue in Convention & Exhibition Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Cvent Inc Recent Development
11.6 ATPI Ltd
11.6.1 ATPI Ltd Company Details
11.6.2 ATPI Ltd Business Overview
11.6.3 ATPI Ltd Convention & Exhibition Introduction
11.6.4 ATPI Ltd Revenue in Convention & Exhibition Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 ATPI Ltd Recent Development
11.7 CWT Meetings & Events
11.7.1 CWT Meetings & Events Company Details
11.7.2 CWT Meetings & Events Business Overview
11.7.3 CWT Meetings & Events Convention & Exhibition Introduction
11.7.4 CWT Meetings & Events Revenue in Convention & Exhibition Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 CWT Meetings & Events Recent Development
11.8 Production Resource Group
11.8.1 Production Resource Group Company Details
11.8.2 Production Resource Group Business Overview
11.8.3 Production Resource Group Convention & Exhibition Introduction
11.8.4 Production Resource Group Revenue in Convention & Exhibition Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Production Resource Group Recent Development
11.9 Clarion Events Ltd
11.9.1 Clarion Events Ltd Company Details
11.9.2 Clarion Events Ltd Business Overview
11.9.3 Clarion Events Ltd Convention & Exhibition Introduction
11.9.4 Clarion Events Ltd Revenue in Convention & Exhibition Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Clarion Events Ltd Recent Development
11.10 Capita plc
11.10.1 Capita plc Company Details
11.10.2 Capita plc Business Overview
11.10.3 Capita plc Convention & Exhibition Introduction
11.10.4 Capita plc Revenue in Convention & Exhibition Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Capita plc Recent Development
11.11 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX)
11.11.1 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX) Company Details
11.11.2 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX) Business Overview
11.11.3 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX) Convention & Exhibition Introduction
11.11.4 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX) Revenue in Convention & Exhibition Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX) Recent Development
11.12 Fiera Milano SpA
11.12.1 Fiera Milano SpA Company Details
11.12.2 Fiera Milano SpA Business Overview
11.12.3 Fiera Milano SpA Convention & Exhibition Introduction
11.12.4 Fiera Milano SpA Revenue in Convention & Exhibition Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Fiera Milano SpA Recent Development
11.13 Hyve Group plc
11.13.1 Hyve Group plc Company Details
11.13.2 Hyve Group plc Business Overview
11.13.3 Hyve Group plc Convention & Exhibition Introduction
11.13.4 Hyve Group plc Revenue in Convention & Exhibition Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Hyve Group plc Recent Development
11.14 Cievents
11.14.1 Cievents Company Details
11.14.2 Cievents Business Overview
11.14.3 Cievents Convention & Exhibition Introduction
11.14.4 Cievents Revenue in Convention & Exhibition Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Cievents Recent Development
11.15 Tarsus Group
11.15.1 Tarsus Group Company Details
11.15.2 Tarsus Group Business Overview
11.15.3 Tarsus Group Convention & Exhibition Introduction
11.15.4 Tarsus Group Revenue in Convention & Exhibition Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Tarsus Group Recent Development
11.16 Questex LLC
11.16.1 Questex LLC Company Details
11.16.2 Questex LLC Business Overview
11.16.3 Questex LLC Convention & Exhibition Introduction
11.16.4 Questex LLC Revenue in Convention & Exhibition Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 Questex LLC Recent Development
11.17 Global Sources
11.17.1 Global Sources Company Details
11.17.2 Global Sources Business Overview
11.17.3 Global Sources Convention & Exhibition Introduction
11.17.4 Global Sources Revenue in Convention & Exhibition Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 Global Sources Recent Development
11.18 Meorient
11.18.1 Meorient Company Details
11.18.2 Meorient Business Overview
11.18.3 Meorient Convention & Exhibition Introduction
11.18.4 Meorient Revenue in Convention & Exhibition Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 Meorient Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
